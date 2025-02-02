Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood is known as an intense coach, but sometimes he does crack a smile. Underwood did just that on Sunday, ahead of a game against Ohio State. Underwood was all smiles because the team got Tomislav Ivisic back from an illness.

“It puts a smile on my face to have him back,” Underwood said, per the Illini Inquirer.

Ivisic has been out sick with mono for the Fighting Illini. He missed three straight games for Illinois, before Sunday. His return to the lineup was a big spark for Illinois basketball, who ended up getting a huge conference win over Ohio State. Illinois won 87-79.

Ivisic soared in his return to the team, logging 28 minutes. He finished the Ohio State game with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Illinois is now 15-7 on the season.

Ohio State falls to 13-9 with the loss.

Illinois basketball is looking again like an NCAA Tournament team

Illinois basketball has consistently been one of the best teams in the Big Ten conference the last few seasons. That's no different this year, as the club is ranked no. 18 in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

Underwood has been to the NCAA tournament in his last four seasons at the school. His best year was last year, when he won 29 games and took the team to the Elite Eight. Underwood is hoping to do that once again this year.

One of the players he needs on the floor in order to do that is Ivisic. Ivisic is a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia who can also step out to the perimeter to make shots. He's considered by many to be a future NBA player.

This season, Ivisic is averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

Before the Ohio State game, Underwood tweaked the starting lineup for Illinois. He started Ivisic and also brought in guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn to shake things up.

“It's mostly you start getting into comfort with a group. You're always looking to improve. You guys have been around me for a long time so you know I like the productivity that comes off the bench” Underwood said, per 247 Sports. “I like hitting singles throughout the game and not just a grand slam every time. Yet, finding guys who work well together. Guys who are like stylistically? I don't like 'em on the court together a lot. …We have gotten really comfortable with a group together that maybe analytically hasn't been working.”

Illinois hopes the wins keep coming, as they next take on Rutgers Wednesday.