It isn't March yet. The 2023-24 college football season has yet to even start. But a big upset happened on Sunday when Illinois basketball took down Hunter Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks to the tune of an 82-75 score at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Granted that it was just a charity game, Illinois basketball fans took advantage to troll Dickinson over Kansas' loss. Illinois fans are quite familiar with Dickinson, who played three years in the Big Ten with the Michigan Wolverines before transferring to Lawrence to play under Bill Self.

The trolling spilled over into X, as Illinois basketball fans (and college basketball fans in general) reacted to a quote from Dickinson refusing to describe his relationship with supporters of the Fighting Illini (via Jeremy Werner of the Illinis Inquirer.

“Real growth from Hunter here not talking bad about the program that thoroughly owns him,” said X user @IlliniBurner.

“At least he isn’t playing for Michigan,” chimed in @djillini1.

“You ok, Hunter?” asked sarcastically by @jjhparker.

Dickinson scored 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field with nine rebounds in the loss to Illinois. Kevin McCullar Jr., meanwhile, paced the Jayhawks with 25 points.

Notwithstanding the loss to Illinois over the weekend, the Jayhawks are viewed among the chief contenders for the national title next season, especially amid their addition of Dickinson, who won the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Kansas opens their season on Nov. 7 against the North Carolina Central, while Illinois takes on Eastern Illinois on the same day in its opener.