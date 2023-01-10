By James Kay · 2 min read

Heading into this season, Illinois women’s basketball program had only won 12 games the last two years. Now, the 14-3 Illini are playing like one of the best teams in the country.

For the first time in 23 years, Illinois made the Associated Press’ top-25 rankings, checking in at No. 24 this week. Shauna Green, who came over from Dayton to take the reins of Illinois’ program, has transformed the Illini in only a few months.

“It means a lot. I understand how far we’ve come in a really short time,” Green told ESPN. “Most of the kids weren’t alive the last time we were ranked. I was a sophomore in college.”

Illinois has made its way up the ladder pushing some of the best teams in the nation to the brink. They upset No. 12 Iowa on Jan. 1 and was one of the few teams to make things difficult for No. 6 Indiana when the two played on Dec. 4. The Illini made their biggest statement going up 17 points on No. 3 Ohio State before the Buckeyes went on a late run to down Illinois.

Still, it was an impressive performance that showed Illinois can seriously contend for the conference crown.

“If you would have told me in the summer we’d be up 17 at Ohio State and have a chance to win, I’d tell you you were crazy,” Green said. “Perspective changes really quickly. [Getting ranked] is something we got to be happy about. Be proud of it. It has to motivate us even more.”

Illinois will take on Minnesota on Jan. 15 for its first game as a ranked team in two decades.