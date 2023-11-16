Illinois visits Iowa as we continue our college football odds series as we hand out a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5, 3-4) are on the road to take on the 16th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Illinois-Iowa prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Illinois is coming off a big win against Indiana. They are now back to over .500, and on a two-game win streak. To much dismay, Luke Altmyer will be back under center for the Illini after missing a game due to injury. Altmyer has 1,883 pass yards, and 13 touchdowns this season. He has also been sacked 34 times. Illinois uses many different running backs. As a team, the Illini have rushed for 1,345 yards, and 11 touchdowns. On defense, Illinois has 17 sacks, 43 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Iowa is ranked 16th this season after starting 8-2. They are first in the Big-Ten West, and a win in this game will put them in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. Deacon Hill has been under center as he has replaced Cade McNamara. Hill has passed for 715 yards, and four touchdowns. Leshon Williams is the lead back for the Hawkeyes this season. He has 614 rush yards, and one touchdown this season. As a team, Iowa has rushed for nine touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Illinois-Iowa Odds

Illinois: +3.5 (-122)

Iowa: -3.5 (-100)

Over: 31.5 (-105)

Under: 31.5 (-115)

How to Watch Illinois-Iowa Week 12

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Illinois will not give up a lot of points in this game. Iowa has been historically bad on offense this season, and Illinois will take advantage of that. Illinois does not do a good job on the defensive side of the ball this season, but this is a game in which they can really excel. If Iowa keeps struggling on offense, Illinois will cover this spread.

Illinois needs to score some on offense. Iowa plays a good defense, so the Illini have a tough matchup. The spread is at just 3.5, so it is expected to be a close game. In order to cover this spread, Illinois just needs to score in the double-digits. If they can score just two touchdowns, I have a feeling that will be enough to cover the spread.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

Iowa will cover the spread with their defense. The Hawkeyes defense has been picking up their offense all season. Iowa has gone six straight games with allowing 16 points or fewer. Iowa has allowed just 12.9 points per game this season, and 281.5 yards per game. Illinois struggles with Altmyer at quarterback, and he turns the ball over. There is a very good chance the Hawkeyes have another very good game on defense. I would not expect Illinois to have a good game at all in this one.

Illinois has one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten. Iowa does not play good offense, but they might be able to take advantage of the troublesome defense of Illinois. Iowa should be able to put up a couple touchdowns in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Final Illinois-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This is probably going to be a close game because of Iowa's offense. However, I expect Iowa to excel on defense, and shut down Illinois in this game. I will take Iowa to cover the spread.

Final Illinois-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -3.5 (-100), Under 31.5 (-115)