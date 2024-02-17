Illinois faces Maryland. Our college basketball odds series includes our Illinois Maryland prediction, odds, and pick.

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Maryland Terrapins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Maryland prediction and pick. Find how to watch Illinois Maryland.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have been solid this season, steadily making their way to the NCAA Tournament. Purdue gets the headlines in the Big Ten because the Boilermakers are going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and have Zach Edey, a National Player of the Year candidate, on their team. Are you aware that Illinois is in second place in the Big Ten behind the Boilermakers? Not nearly as many people know that fact. Wisconsin's recent struggles plus a few Illinois wins have elevated the Illini to the second spot in the conference. They would love to retain that spot so that they wouldn't have to face Purdue until the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament one month from now. Illinois has defeated Florida Atlantic, a team which made the Final Four a year ago. Illinois can be volatile and frustrating at times, including last Saturday in a loss to Michigan State, but for the most part, the Fighting Illini have had a good year. They will try to keep things moving in the right direction in this game in College Park, Maryland.

Here are the Illinois-Maryland College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Maryland Odds

Illinois Fighting Illini: -2.5 (-102)

Maryland Terrapins: +2.5 (-120)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Illinois vs Maryland

Time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Illinois Could Cover the Spread

The Terrapins have been struggling. They did win their most recent game, but they are 6-8 in the Big Ten Conference and are just 14-11 overall, unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. That's a huge letdown for a school which won the 2002 national championship and has a rich basketball heritage. Maryland expects to be a national player and a relevant program in men's college basketball. Right now, the Terps aren't relevant. Coach Kevin Willard hasn't been able to find solutions for this season's team. Illinois did lose to Maryland earlier in the season. The Illini will be out for revenge in this game and will be motivated by that reality. Illinois is an up-and-down team, and it shot the ball horribly against Maryland in that first meeting. The Illini are bound to shoot a lot better in the rematch.

Why Maryland Could Cover the Spread

The Illini are vulnerable to fluctuations in their level of play. The loss at home to Maryland earlier in the season was an illustration of that point. Illinois later hosted Nebraska and had a 10-point lead with roughly three minutes to go but was taken to overtime. Nebraska actually led by one point in the final 10 seconds before Illinois tied the game with a free throw to create the extra period. Illinois will have moments when it goes off the boil and loses focus. If there are enough of those moments in this game, Maryland can win at home. The Terps know they need to make a push if they want a postseason bid. They will be excited to play this game, and that could spur them on.

Final Illinois-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Illinois is the better team, but the Illini are prone to the occasional clunker, too. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting opening.

Final Illinois-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Illinois -2.5