The Illinois women’s basketball team embraced a record-setting atmosphere on Monday, routing Le Moyne 94-25 in front of 13,486 fans at State Farm Center. The annual Field Trip game, featuring the third-largest crowd in program history, was a special moment for fifth-year senior Kendall Bostic, whose students were among the attendees.

There’s very few games in college that an athlete gets to play with an atmosphere like that,” Bostic said, as reported by Joe Vozzelli of The News-Gazette. “I love it, embrace it. It’s really loud. It means a little more for me. Every class I’ve had has come (to this game). I got to see them. I go into their place, and it’s really cool to bring them into mine and have them get to enjoy a game.”

Bostic’s double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds led the No. 22 Illini (4-0) in the blowout, a performance highlighted by 26 assists and 57.8% shooting as a team. Guard Gretchen Dolan stepped up after Genesis Bryant exited in the first quarter with a lower-leg injury, finishing with 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

“We all ran the court really well in transition,” Dolan said. “That’s where I got a couple of (those assists). Praise my teammates for running hard, and we all have our eyes up and looking for each other always.”

Teamwork helps Illinois succeed

Illinois head coach Shauna Green commended the team’s ball movement against Le Moyne’s zone defense, emphasizing the importance of teamwork.

“We made extra passes, taking a good shot to a great shot,” Green said. “There’s no one trying to go out and get theirs. It’s just about the team.”

Injuries continue to be a concern for the Illini. While point guard Makira Cook returned to action after a one-game absence, Bryant’s status remains uncertain. Illinois is also without junior forward Shay Bollin, freshman forward Berry Wallace, and sophomore center Lety Vasconcelos, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Despite these challenges, the Illini found joy in the moment. Players like Adalia McKenzie entertained the crowd with halftime antics, underscoring the team’s connection with its fans. Green praised the players’ engagement with young fans, calling it a vital part of growing the program’s impact.

“This connection is key,” Green said. “You can’t do this in women’s basketball without that.”