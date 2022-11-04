‘I’m a believer’: Steve Kerr gives glowing James Wiseman commendation amid Warriors scapegoating

While the season is still in its infancy, the Golden State Warriors’ performances thus far have done little to inspire confidence, especially after they’ve dropped four straight following their most recent 130-129 loss to the previously 1-7 Orlando Magic. Stephen Curry is playing at an insane level, but it hasn’t resulted in wins. This has only made calls to get the 2022 Finals MVP some help louder, especially as the Warriors’ crew of young prospects, led by 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, continues to struggle.

During his most recent effort, Wiseman was relegated to a mere 10 minutes of game time, tallying as many boards as fouls (three). Nevertheless, Steve Kerr remains bullish on Wiseman in spite of his uneven performances to begin the year as he makes his return from the long-term injury he suffered in 2021.

“I think it’s been a tough couple games for James but I’m a believer. I love his talent, his attitude,” Kerr told the media in his postgame presser.

Per Anthony Slater:

Kerr also preached patience, for both Warriors fans and for James Wiseman himself, especially after the 21-year old center’s development was hampered by his prolonged absence. Some things are best learned the hard way, and Kerr knows that Wiseman should take on his struggles head-on.

“There’s no shortcuts for all this. You got to go through your lumps as an extremely young player with little-to-no experience. It takes time,” Kerr added.

In only 13.4 minutes per night across nine games, James Wiseman has only averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, and he clearly still has a ways to go defensively. After fouling at a worrying rate of 5.2 times per 36 minutes during his rookie campaign, that number has ballooned to 6.8 this year.

It will be tough at the moment, but the Warriors will try to give the 7-foot big man as much time as he needs to develop into the player they expect him to become. Their investment in him is considerable, especially after taking into account that they chose him over All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball two years ago.

Alas, Steve Kerr and the Warriors are betting big that James Wiseman, along with other youngsters, emerges as high-level talent to surround Stephen Curry in what would be the twilight of his career.

“We’re looking at James and JK and Moses in a big picture way. It doesn’t happen overnight so the development plan is something we’re looking at comprehensively everyday. These guys are working, there’s gonna be times when they’re in the rotation, there’s gonna be times when they’re not. The season will dictate all of that.”