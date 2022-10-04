If it is up to him, veteran third baseman Evan Longoria would love to stay a member of the San Francisco Giants as long as he can. But, of course, nothing is ever sure in professional sports when it comes to tenure.

Via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle:

“I’m committed to coming back here,” he said Monday before San Francisco’s game at Petco Park. “I’m a Giant until I’m not a Giant anymore, you know – I don’t have any desire to go anywhere else.”

Longoria is in the final year of the contract he signed way back in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Rays, with the Giants having a club option on him in 2023. It’s possible that the Giants will move on from him and decide not to keep him for another year for the cost of $13 million. There is a buy-out option on Evan Longoria for the Giants, though, it appears that he is leaning towards wanting to give it another go in the majors, hoping to get another crack at winning a World Series.

If not with Giants, Evan Longoria prefers to land next on a serious World Series contender.

“I mean, there’s no other reason to play at this point,” he said. “If you’re not going to be an everyday guy, whatever the role is, I’m going to choose based on a place that is going to be in a competitive situation.”

Evan Longoria is turning 37 this October and is effectively done for the remainder of the season after landing on the injured list with a fractured thumb. However, he showed that he can still be productive by batting .244/.315/.451 in 2022 to go with a 115 wRC+ and a 12.0 BB% which is the second-highest in his MLB career that started in 2008 with the Rays.