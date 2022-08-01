‘I’m concerned about it’: Jerry Jones drops worrying injury update on James Washington

One of the unnecessary evils of the startup of NFL training camp is the injuries that come with it. As players begin to push their bodies and work back into game speed, there always are a handful of players whose bodies unfortunately do not hold up. The injury bug seemingly made its way to Cowboys training camp and bit WR James Washington on Monday. The veteran wide receiver was carted off the field following a one-on-one matchup with Trevon Diggs.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

At the moment there is no update on the status of the injury. When asked about it following practice Jerry Jones stated, “I don’t have the details, but I’m concerned about it.”

James Washington spent the start of his NFL career with the Pittsburg Steelers. In his four seasons in the NFL, he has tallied 114 receptions for 1629 yards. Washington signed with the Cowboys on a prove-it deal this season for one year $1.18 million in which he was expected to see an increase in targets this season. Hopefully, the injury is not as severe as it is feared and he is able to make a return to the field.

This also exposes the Cowboys’ lack of depth in their wide receivers. The franchise traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Michael Gallup also is still recovering from a torn ACL that occurred last season. For now, the focus will simply be on making the evaluation of what Washington’s injury is. However, if it is as serious as it is feared it could lead to the Cowboys making some moves to add another wide receiver.