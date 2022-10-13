‘I’m no child of the internet anymore’: Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals advice to Ben Simmons after airball video goes viral

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no stranger to being trolled and criticized on the internet. That’s why he’s been a key person for Ben Simmons to lean on for advice, especially after the latest viral video of the Aussie air balling a shot at a local outdoor Nets practice.

Irving explained how he’s learned to deal with keyboard heroes and revealed the advice he gave to Simmons on the situation. Via ESPN:

“I’m no child on the internet anymore,” Irving said. “I grew up in the internet days, I think you can appreciate that of just when technology hit the boom and we didn’t expect that social media would take over the whole entire platform basis of where we get everything. It is a one-place shop where you are legitimately taking your eyes shopping on whatever the algorithm throws your way. So, if we think about it on that level, I think the nerds can appreciate that, how much that changes us all.

“For him, he’s grown up in Australia, there’s not much of a — I don’t want to disrespect his upbringing, but I don’t know if there’s a space where there’s a melting pot full of diversity and races coming together talking about issues as politics. And it’s just one world that you can honestly say what you feel. And not every country has shared that same freedom so for me telling him not only just ‘F all of it,’ but you got to be able to deal with it. You got to be able to face it.”

Kyrie Irving is basically saying Simmons needs to learn how to deal with the trolling, which I’m sure he definitely has at this point. Ever since that epic meltdown in the 2021 playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers, the point guard has been the victim of non-stop hate.

The thing is, numerous players air-balled shots at that outdoor practice. It was more of just a shootaround than anything. But due to Simmons’ shooting woes, a fan decided to zero in on him and film it.

The best thing Simmons can do is ball out alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and make all the critics eat their words.