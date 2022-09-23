‘I’m not cool with that’: Ray Allen goes beast mode as YouTuber tries and fails to prank him

Ray Allen is still as sharp as ever. Apparently, he’s also still as intense as when we last saw him on the basketball court.

The Hall of Famer recently got into quite an awkward encounter with a bunch of YouTube pranksters who tried to get the better of Allen. Nothing gets past Ray, and he quickly noticed that the prankster’s accomplice was filming him inside a store. It was at this point that the two-time NBA champ started berating the pair for their botched prank attempt (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Ray Allen wasn’t having ANY of this YouTuber’s prank 😳 pic.twitter.com/bvsL7zuaBu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Ray Allen clearly wasn’t happy being the butt of the joke. It seems like the prank centered around a guy farting loudly in public and capturing the bystander’s reaction. To be honest, it was pretty lame, and Allen saw right through it.

Allen approached the man who was recording and he demanded that he stopped filming. Allen wasn’t exactly asking nicely, too.

In the end, the YouTuber revealed that he didn’t even know it was Ray Allen that they were trying to prank. It doesn’t really matter, though, as it probably wouldn’t have worked on anyone else anyway. The gas release just didn’t sound genuine, and obviously, the cameraman didn’t do a very good job in concealing his camera. A major fail through and through.

This should serve as a lesson to all fans out there. As far as I know, Ray Allen is a pretty good dude. Just don’t try to prank him.