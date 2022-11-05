‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry.

“Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that,” Mullin said during NBC Sports’ pregame show on Friday, via Dalton Johnson.

There is certainly no question about Giannis’ merits, having led the Milwaukee Bucks to an immaculate 7-0 record, though some might have issues about his Curry pick.

The Warriors have struggled so far this campaign. While Curry continues to be brilliant, he has failed to lead the Dubs to consistent wins. In fact, Golden State has lost their last four games prior to Friday’s showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. It speaks volumes that the sharpshooter hasn’t even been mentioned in the recent MVP talks.

However, maybe Mullin is basing his assessment on recent achievements and not just what’s happening so far this 2022-23. After all, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry have won the past two championships and Finals MVP honors–proof of how dominant they have been.

Regardless of whether Mullin stands, though, it will definitely be interesting to see how far Giannis and Steph can lead their respective teams this season. They are facing tons of competitions, so proving they are the best players in the league might not be that easy.