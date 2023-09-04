The Immortals of Aveum update #2 appears to resolve a lot of the game’s major bugs and glitches that have blocked players’ progress in the game, which means players should download the latest patch and enjoy the better performance the game has to offer.

In an update that was rolled out on all platforms, Immortals of Aveum received fixes that resolved a lot of issues across the board, including game-breaking bugs, achievement bugs, as well as some performance issues. However, some players still report old issues that haven’t been resolved, like difficulty-related achievements not being awarded correctly, or a couple of performance drops in key moments in the game. Even worse, players reported major graphical issues after the update, with players reporting blurriness and jittering, with changing the graphics settings not helping one bit. This is just our uneducated guess, but something tells me that this graphics issue might be unintentionally caused by the team’s graphics optimization for the Xbox Series S.

In any case, it looks like the game is still far from completely fixed. Hence, it seems that the game will have to continue being patched by Ascendant Studios before fans can completely rely on the game running at tip-top shape. This should remind players to continue reporting bugs that they find, as Ascendant Studios appear to be very active in addressing player concerns about the game through these patches.

Players can find the full patch notes for Update #2 below:

Immortals of Aveum Update #2 Patch Notes

Key Fixes

Increased the mouse sensitivity range so users can adjust the setting lower as needed

Fixed underlying issue that could cause console brightness to appear too dark or too bright

Game Performance

Fixed multiple instances of occasional crashes and progression blockers

Fixed an issue where game was overwriting save slots when the user spawned at a specific location

Improved various instances of FPS drops and stuttering throughout the game

Addressed areas where the game would occasionally hitch or freeze momentarily

Improved loot spawn time

Gameplay

Fixed instances where objects were sometimes not appearing in the correct location

Fixed various instances where spell cooldown, reload, and animations could trigger incorrectly or interfere with spell function

Fixed various possible issues caused by dying and respawning

Prevented spells being cast in the background of cinematics

Addressed exploits in the Chapter 2 Howler fight

Addressed exploit in the Obelisk Fane

Addressed display issue with Spell preview videos

Fixed various combat quirks with Archon and Red Elementals

Addressed exploits when navigating the terrain in specific locations

Fixed multiple areas where user could fall through map or get stuck

Minor balancing and stat updates

Addressed minor combat exploits

UI/UX

Added text to display unspent Ascension points when the user earns Arcanum

Various level map fixes and improvements to ensure UI elements display as intended

Fixed various instances where text did not display properly

Improvements to the Performance Budget tool UI

Fixes to Objective marker and Quest descriptions occasionally not displaying correctly

PC-Specific

Dialogue options now clickable using the mouse

Prevented Fury Spells from being cast during conversations with NPCs

Added a loading animation on the “Optimize Game Files” screen

Fixed issue where message prompts were occasionally not appearing upon changing settings

Added three graphics settings: Mesh Pool Quality, Shadow Rendering Pool Size, Render Target Pool Size

Fixed issue on low and min spec PCs where some settings would be set to ultra by default, causing performance problems

Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing the display resolution or display mode

Console-specific

Removed empty boxes from Display menu tab

Xbox-specific

Slightly improved graphical quality on Xbox Series S

Miscellaneous Changes & Minor Fixes

Made it so that tutorials related to combat appear again if you die before completing the tutorial

Added a link to a help page when the game experiences online connectivity issues

Fixes for missing or mistimed subtitles

Fixed an issue where colorblind mode was displaying incorrectly

Fixed an issue where combat banter would not play during The Morbane boss battle

Updated localized Privacy and Cookie Policy documents

Game credits list updated

Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game to UI, VFX, animation, cinematics, and other art

Minor fixes to audio mix and SFX

As this new patch and Baldur’s Gate 3’s long patch notes show, games will still have problems at release, so it seems, even if a title went gold prior to release. When the game was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, it was met with mild reviews, far from our expectations of it being a GOTY candidate for 2023.