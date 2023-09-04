The Immortals of Aveum update #2 appears to resolve a lot of the game’s major bugs and glitches that have blocked players’ progress in the game, which means players should download the latest patch and enjoy the better performance the game has to offer.
In an update that was rolled out on all platforms, Immortals of Aveum received fixes that resolved a lot of issues across the board, including game-breaking bugs, achievement bugs, as well as some performance issues. However, some players still report old issues that haven’t been resolved, like difficulty-related achievements not being awarded correctly, or a couple of performance drops in key moments in the game. Even worse, players reported major graphical issues after the update, with players reporting blurriness and jittering, with changing the graphics settings not helping one bit. This is just our uneducated guess, but something tells me that this graphics issue might be unintentionally caused by the team’s graphics optimization for the Xbox Series S.
In any case, it looks like the game is still far from completely fixed. Hence, it seems that the game will have to continue being patched by Ascendant Studios before fans can completely rely on the game running at tip-top shape. This should remind players to continue reporting bugs that they find, as Ascendant Studios appear to be very active in addressing player concerns about the game through these patches.
Players can find the full patch notes for Update #2 below:
Immortals of Aveum Update #2 Patch Notes
Key Fixes
- Increased the mouse sensitivity range so users can adjust the setting lower as needed
- Fixed underlying issue that could cause console brightness to appear too dark or too bright
Game Performance
- Fixed multiple instances of occasional crashes and progression blockers
- Fixed an issue where game was overwriting save slots when the user spawned at a specific location
- Improved various instances of FPS drops and stuttering throughout the game
- Addressed areas where the game would occasionally hitch or freeze momentarily
- Improved loot spawn time
Gameplay
- Fixed instances where objects were sometimes not appearing in the correct location
- Fixed various instances where spell cooldown, reload, and animations could trigger incorrectly or interfere with spell function
- Fixed various possible issues caused by dying and respawning
- Prevented spells being cast in the background of cinematics
- Addressed exploits in the Chapter 2 Howler fight
- Addressed exploit in the Obelisk Fane
- Addressed display issue with Spell preview videos
- Fixed various combat quirks with Archon and Red Elementals
- Addressed exploits when navigating the terrain in specific locations
- Fixed multiple areas where user could fall through map or get stuck
- Minor balancing and stat updates
- Addressed minor combat exploits
UI/UX
- Added text to display unspent Ascension points when the user earns Arcanum
- Various level map fixes and improvements to ensure UI elements display as intended
- Fixed various instances where text did not display properly
- Improvements to the Performance Budget tool UI
- Fixes to Objective marker and Quest descriptions occasionally not displaying correctly
PC-Specific
- Dialogue options now clickable using the mouse
- Prevented Fury Spells from being cast during conversations with NPCs
- Added a loading animation on the “Optimize Game Files” screen
- Fixed issue where message prompts were occasionally not appearing upon changing settings
- Added three graphics settings: Mesh Pool Quality, Shadow Rendering Pool Size, Render Target Pool Size
- Fixed issue on low and min spec PCs where some settings would be set to ultra by default, causing performance problems
- Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing the display resolution or display mode
Console-specific
- Removed empty boxes from Display menu tab
Xbox-specific
- Slightly improved graphical quality on Xbox Series S
Miscellaneous Changes & Minor Fixes
- Made it so that tutorials related to combat appear again if you die before completing the tutorial
- Added a link to a help page when the game experiences online connectivity issues
- Fixes for missing or mistimed subtitles
- Fixed an issue where colorblind mode was displaying incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where combat banter would not play during The Morbane boss battle
- Updated localized Privacy and Cookie Policy documents
- Game credits list updated
- Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game to UI, VFX, animation, cinematics, and other art
- Minor fixes to audio mix and SFX
As this new patch and Baldur’s Gate 3’s long patch notes show, games will still have problems at release, so it seems, even if a title went gold prior to release. When the game was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, it was met with mild reviews, far from our expectations of it being a GOTY candidate for 2023.