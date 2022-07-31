Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL today. Ask 10 different Miami Dolphins fans, and they will all differ in their assessment of the quarterback. For some people, he is the second coming of Dan Marino. For others, he’s a good-for-nothing quarterback who should be traded to start a rebuild.

At the very least, it seems like Tua Tagovailoa’s teammates on defense believes in him. After a brilliant showcase during the Dolphins’ training camps, a few defensive players on their team tweeted their support for Tua. The first player to start the hype train was safety Jevon Holland, who tweeted this out:

In Tua we trust 🙏🏾 — Jevón Holland (@HollywoodVon) July 31, 2022

A few other Dolphins players would piggyback off this tweet to show Tua some live. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips retweeted Holland’s tweet. In addition, fellow safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Trill Williams quote-tweeted the tweet with their own message for their quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ prized first-round pick in 2019. The Alabama product has shown flashes of brilliance on offense. However, fans have constantly criticized Tagovailoa for his inconsistent play and lack of availability at times. Despite these criticisms, a sizable portion of the fanbase still has faith in their quarterback.

The Dolphins clearly believe that Tagovailoa has the tools to be the team’s quarterback of the future. Their offseason moves showcase that: nabbing Tyreek Hill to add to their offense and signing Terron Armstead to improve their offensive line. This is a make-or-break season for Tua. If he succeeds this season, he’ll be hailed as the hero of Miami. If he flops, though… expect the team to start looking for their next quarterback.