LiAngelo Ball is often considered the forgotten Ball brother. After all, his siblings Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are both thriving in the NBA while he is still trying to make it.

While not much has been heard about him, with LaMelo taking the headlines in his Rookie of the Year campaign, it doesn’t mean the middle Ball is giving up on his hoops dream. In fact, in a recent interview with SLAM, LiAngelo shared how he is staying ready so he can perform when the right opportunity comes.

Gelo’s been in the lab working. When that opportunity knocks, best believe he’ll be ready. @LiAngeloBall 🚨 New Day in the Life with LiAngelo Ball is now LIVE 🚨 https://t.co/fXeKQJekYd pic.twitter.com/Vk0Lu2cpQg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 28, 2021

While he is said to be the least talented among the brothers, you got to give it to LiAngelo Ball for keeping on working and never giving up despite the negative attention, criticisms, and comparisons he surely often gets—especially with the success of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball in the NBA.

LiAngelo went undrafted in 2018 while an injury in 2019 hampered his development. He then signed with G League team Oklahoma City Blue as a practice player until the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Before the 2020-21 season, he joined the Detroit Pistons on a training camp deal, but he was eventually waived even before suiting up in a preseason game.

It remains to be seen if an NBA team will give LiAngelo a chance, especially with a number of players hoping to get an opportunity as well. One thing is certain, though: LaVar Ball won’t stop until he sees all his sons playing in the top flight—or ideally, in the same pro team.