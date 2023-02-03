Ravichandran Ashwin fired back at Australia great Ian Healy after the latter accused Team India of instructing groundsmen to prepare “unfair” pitches for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Kangaroos.

The legendary Australian wicketkeeper’s explosive claim came days ahead of the first Test between the two sides in Nagpur.

“I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match … we (Australia) win,” Ian Healy said on SEN Radio. “I’m worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test … if they’re unfair wickets which I’ve seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us,” Ian Healy added. “I want the players to be very aware if they are escaping that pressure (from the locals) if you’re escaping that pressure and hiding in your room using the golf simulator… I think you’ve got to do something else,” he said. “That’s an escape, you shouldn’t be doing it, you’re dodging, just be very aware of what you are feeling at any given time. Immerse yourself before you really get to deploy your technique… don’t drop catches, fielding can be difficult over there.”

However, Ian Healy’s remarks didn’t get much appreciation from Ravichandran Ashwin, who brushed them aside, declaring that ahead of a major series like the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team was expecting such statements from the Australians.

“Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy has given a few gems before the BGT. He has given a few statements that say Indians will make sure Australian feel uncomfortable in India – “I don’t believe they will give us wickets that will look even slightly closer to what we will actually get during a game.” So he has said that Australia’s approach is only correct. The support staffs might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy’s quote has set a spark with this take. It’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? Besides, banters will keep coming from the Australian camp for sure. We saw what Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had to say. Eben Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw have said some controversial things. Renshaw said that you need to analyse a few things in India like who is taking the new ball and stuff,” Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “Australia skipped their practice game when they toured Pakistan as well since they didn’t want to spend 4 days playing that. So instead of this, if we get a centre wicket on any ground, they will be more happy to practice there. So when you are playing a 3 or 4-Test series, you shouldn’t be in that country for more than a month. Despite getting good facilities in the hotel, it can get tiring. So Australia decided instead of going o that country and practicing there, we know the conditions already, why don’t we doctor the conditions here accordingly. Just like how they are preparing in North Sydney Oval for this India tour, they practiced in Melbourne before the Pakistan tour. So this is something new for Australia,” he explained.

The blockbuster series against the Australian cricket team is crucial for India, considering it would decide the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Indians could ensure their place in the title clash of the competition by beating the visitors in the 4-game series at home. The final will take place in England in June.

Australia last won a Test series in India in 2004/05 and experienced a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of the then-MS Dhoni-led side in 2013.

On the contrary, Team India has dominated them even in Australia, becoming the first Asian side to defeat them 2-1 in a Test series in 2018-19.

The Indian cricket team then made history two years later when a young team that was missing the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and other senior players beat Australia again with Rishabh Pant, helping them to breach the Gabba fortress.

Despite India’s recent superior record against Australia, Ian Healy reckoned that if the hosts provided them with “good” wickets, the Pat Cummins-led side would be able to trump them in the series.

But this isn’t the first time Ian Healy has made such a statement this week.

On Monday, he accused India of “denying quality preparation” to the visitors before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.