On Tuesday, Yashasvi Jaiswal made history as he became the first Team India batter to score a hundred in the Asian Games, sparking a hilarious meme fest on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to other batters: pic.twitter.com/hhXFPopbbK — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) October 3, 2023

Honest reaction on Yashasvi Jaiswal hundred in Asian Games pic.twitter.com/kZfP9WfUHx — Sameer (@agonyofsameer) October 3, 2023

Rewriting history books, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Team India cricketer to score a hundred in T20Is.

The left-hand batter's feat came in India's Asian Games opener against Nepal after he smashed a scintillating 100 off 49 balls to power India to a 23-run victory in Hangzhou.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his ton at the age of 21 years, 276 days, he overtook Shubman Gill to emerge as the youngest Indian to the landmark in T20Is.

But Shubman Gill's other record, that is, of making the highest score by an Indian in T2OIs, remained intact. The Punjab-born cricketer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 126 against New Zealand earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's three-figure score ensured that India was off to a flying start at the 2023 Asian Games in China after the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated Nepal in the quarterfinals of the men's cricket event at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

In the process, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian to score a hundred at the Asian Games, where cricket became a discipline in 2010. Also, he joined Suresh Raina in an elite list of left-hand batters from India who have scored a hundred in T20Is. Other cricketers who have achieved the milestone of a T20I century for India are Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and current skipper Rohit Sharma.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his ton at 21 years and 276 days, he overtook Shubman Gill to emerge as the youngest Indian to the landmark in T20Is.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his international debut in the West Indies in July.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the cricket world by storm after he scored a hundred against the West Indies in his debut Test in Dominica, joining a select band of Indian cricketers who have made a century in their first international fixture.

The left-hander finished the two-match Test series against the West Indies as the leading scorer, compiling 266 runs at an average of 88.66 in three knocks.

It came after Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed the national selectors with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has continued to represent former champions Rajasthan Royals since 2020.

Moreover, he did exceedingly well in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy, helping him to raise his stakes in Indian cricket, resulting in his selection in the squad for the West Indies.

Initially, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned the spotlight due to his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020, where he smashed more than 400 runs and was named the player of the tournament.

Though Yashasvi Jaiswal could not power the Men-in-Blue to victory in the final, eventually won by Bangladesh, it made him a household name in India. This paved the way for his induction into the Rajasthan Royals team for the IPL in the following months.

Interestingly, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach, Jwala Singh, exposed one of the biggest lies related to the young cricketer's life a few months back, which he stated has often been peddled by the media.

Jwala Singh lashed out at media organizations, who have been using a picture of his ward with a panipuri seller to sell their work, telling readers that Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise was a perfect rags-to-riches story.

According to Jwala Singh, there was only 5 percent truth in the panipuri version of the events because neither Yashasvi Jaiswal nor his father sold panipuris for a living.

“I had requested few media people many times to interview Yashasvi but they kept turning me down. Suddenly one day, without asking me or taking my permission they tried to contact and interview Yashasvi. I was in England at that time. Without even consulting with me, they met Yashasvi who was just 16 at that time. Yashasvi then contacted me and said that a few journalists want to interview him and I said okay, go ahead,” Jwala Singh told Republic World in an interview.

“They ended up asking him a few personal questions and Yashasvi, out of his innocence ended up mentioning the panipuri incident. Just to give their stories weightage, they used the panipuri topic as their headline. Even I was shocked by the story because I raised him as my son, and gave him all the facilities,” he added.

“Everytime Jaiswal performs, there is a picture of him that comes out with a man at a panipuri stall and the media houses claim to be that man as his father. He was just a random guy, his father doesn't sell panipuris for a living,” Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach concluded.