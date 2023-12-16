Mike Woodson speaks on Xavier Johnson's status.

The Indiana Hoosiers have been playing solid basketball to start the 2023-24 NCAA season. They are currently 7-2 and 2-0 in Big 10 Conference play. But they've been hit with injury woes. Freshman guard Jakai Newton's status for this season is question due to a knee injury. Indiana also does not have a current timeline for the return of senior guard Xavier Johnson who has been out with an injury, as per Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated.

“It's been tough for him,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. “You go back-to back years where you're not playing basketball, I mean we went into the season expecting him to be on the floor and he's not there. I know it's tough on him. It's tough on us, but we've got to keep marching along based on who we've got in uniform until he gets back. When that is, I don't know yet, I just don't.”

Xavier Johnson had suited up in six games for Indiana this season before being sidelined due to injury. He's missed the last three games and is expected to miss the Hoosiers big matchup this weekend against Kansas. Johnson was limited to only 11 games last season due to a foot injury.

In the six games Johnson was able to play this season so far, he had been averaging 10.5 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Johnson began his college career at Pittsburgh where he played for three seasons before transferring to Indiana. He was granted an extra year of eligibility this season due to missing most of last year because of injury.