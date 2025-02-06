Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson is reportedly considering stepping down at the conclusion of the season. The Hoosiers are once again not meeting expectations, and much of the fan base wants the program to move on from Woodson. He would be retiring as well, so it doesn't sound like he would be seeking a new coaching job if he does make this decision.

“BREAKING: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is contemplating stepping down and retiring, sources told @TheFieldOf68,” Jeff Goodman said in a post. “The Hoosiers have lost 6 of their last 7, Woodson has lost the support of high-level boosters and there have been ongoing discussions today about his future, source told the Field of 68. If Woodson does retire, the current plan would be for him to finish out the season. Indiana faces Michigan on Saturday at Assembly Hall.”

The Mike Woodson era at Indiana has not gone to plan so far, and fans are reaching their breaking point this season. Woodson's first two seasons were okay as he was able to lead the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament both years, but they didn't make it out of the first weekend in either trip.

Last year, Indiana failed to make the NCAA Tournament, and this season was supposed to be a turnaround for the program. The Hoosiers went out and got some elite transfer portal talent, and they were expected to contend for a Big Ten title. That has not been the case.

Indiana is struggling mightily this year as they are currently 14-9 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers have lost four games in a row and six of their last seven.

There is a chance that Woodson can turn things around and go on a run to end the season, but based on how his tenure has gone, that seems unlikely. The Hoosiers have a lot of work to do if they are going to make the tournament.