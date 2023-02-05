Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.

“Trayce Jackson-Davis of @IndianaMBB is the only Division I player in the last 25 years to have 25+ points and 5+ blocks in a win over the AP No. 1 team,” according to OptaSTATS.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was stellar on both ends of the floor versus Purdue. He scored 25 points to go with seven rebounds and five blocks in 39 minutes of action. He shot 9-for-19 from the field and hit 7 of his 9 attempts from the foul line. His performance greatly mitigated the impact of Edey’s spectacular performance, with Indiana weathering the Boilermakers star’s production of 33 points and 18 boards.

Indiana’s win against Purdue was also the best way to recover from a loss. The Hoosiers lost to the Maryland Terrapin in College Park earlier in the week, but with a super-elite Quadrant 1 victory in Bloomington against Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis and company should have all the momentum again. Coming up next for the Hoosiers is a showdown against fellow Purdue conqueror Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home. Indiana lost to the Scarlet Knights in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten play opener, so revenge is in the minds of Trayce Jackson-Davis and the rest of the team.