Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.

“Trayce Jackson-Davis of @IndianaMBB is the only Division I player in the last 25 years to have 25+ points and 5+ blocks in a win over the AP No. 1 team,” according to OptaSTATS.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was stellar on both ends of the floor versus Purdue. He scored 25 points to go with seven rebounds and five blocks in 39 minutes of action. He shot 9-for-19 from the field and hit 7 of his 9 attempts from the foul line. His performance greatly mitigated the impact of Edey’s spectacular performance, with Indiana weathering the Boilermakers star’s production of 33 points and 18 boards.

Are you 1000% a sports fan?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Purdue Indiana prediction, Purdue Indiana pick, Purdue Indiana odds, Purdue Indiana, how to watch Purdue Indiana

College Basketball Odds: Purdue vs. Indiana prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023

Matthew Zemek ·

mike woodson, trayce jackson-davis, indiana hoosiers, wyoming cowboys, ncaa tournament, march madness

Trayce Jackson-Davis enters Shaq, Tim Duncan territory despite loss to Maryland

Rexwell Villas ·

Indiana Maryland prediction

College Basketball Odds: Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023

Dominik Zawartko ·

Indiana’s win against Purdue was also the best way to recover from a loss. The Hoosiers lost to the Maryland Terrapin in College Park earlier in the week, but with a super-elite Quadrant 1 victory in Bloomington against Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis and company should have all the momentum again. Coming up next for the Hoosiers is a showdown against fellow Purdue conqueror Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home. Indiana lost to the Scarlet Knights in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten play opener, so revenge is in the minds of Trayce Jackson-Davis and the rest of the team.