Indiana football and Louisville football will meet this college football season on September 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium in what is supposed to be the first of a three-year series between the two schools. Both teams agreed to this in 2015, and they are scheduled to play in 2024 at Louisville and 2025 at Indiana as well. However, it appears that the series could be getting some adjustments.

The 2025 game between Indiana football and Louisville may not happen after all, according to a report from Michael Niziolek. Indiana is supposedly negotiating a way to cancel the series finale with Louisville. The game was scheduled to take place at Memorial Stadium, so it would be a home game for Indiana.

This series between the two schools was a unique one to begin with. Typically when two teams that are both in power five conferences face off in the non-conference schedule, they agree on a home and home, and it is only two games. Indiana and Louisville originally wanted to play three, one game at each team's home stadium and then the previously mentioned neutral site game in Indianapolis that will take place in a little over a month. Perhaps the Hoosiers felt that playing three games wasn't necessary and wanted to make the series more similar to a home and home. It is also important to consider conference realignment. Indiana could be thinking about how they will be tested often in their conference schedule, so what's the point of scheduling another difficult game in the non-conference.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game this season at Lucas Oil is essentially a home game for Indiana. Indianapolis is less than an hour away for Indiana fans, and closer to two hours for Louisville fans.

Nothing is set in stone yet as both schools are still in the negotiating process, and there will be more updates to come on what the final verdict is for this series.