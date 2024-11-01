Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti just gave a major update on star quarterback Kurtis Rourke's status for Saturday's game against Michigan State. The senior has been at the forefront of the Hoosiers' historic season, putting the program on the verge of a shocking College Football Playoff berth.

But Indiana's signal caller had to sit out last week against Washington. Rourke was out due to a broken thumb that he suffered in the Hoosiers' 56-7 victory over Nebraska. Despite needing surgery on the injury, it looks like this setback is not going to keep the Ontario native out long.

Indiana football confirmed on Thursday that Rourke, will “start and play the game” in East Lansing, according to On3sports reporter Grant Grubbs. This is terrific news for the Hoosiers, who have little margin for error if they want to compete in the inaugural twelve-team playoff.

Rourke's health is crucial for Indiana's CFP chances

Rourke has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. The transfer from Ohio currently ranks first in the nation in QBR with 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.

Behind the elite QB play, Indiana football has the second-highest scoring offense in FBS, putting up 46.5 points a game. Ironically, the one team that is ahead of the Hoosiers could be the program that keeps Indiana from stunning the entire nation with a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Miami Hurricanes.

Going forward, Indiana football has four more games as they look to maintain their undefeated record, which stands at 8-0 right now. Three of those contests are extremely winnable, the first at East Lansing against Michigan State and two home games against Michigan and Purdue.

But on November 23rd, the No. 13 ranked Hoosiers will travel to Columbus. Taking on an Ohio State football team that has a number of issues it's dealing with currently. Still, the Buckeyes will definitely be favored in that matchup. Should the Hoosiers lose that game, they will most likely miss out on a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.

Therefore, in that scenario, Curt Cignetti and company would be looking to get into the College Football Playoff as an at-large team. There's a heavy chance that the Hoosiers could be competing for that final spot in the playoff with a 12-1 Miami team and a 12-1 Iowa State team, who have just lost in their conference championship games after undefeated regular seasons.

It's unclear, in this scenario, if Indiana would get in as an at-large team, making the trip to Columbus all the more critical. Because, as of now, none of Hoosiers' wins are currently against teams in the top 25.

Having Kurtis Rourke back is crucial towards this Cinderella story avoiding that scenario and potentially running the table. And, with the form they've shown recently, and the overall morale of Indiana football these past few weeks, it's clear this is a team that believes they can beat anyone.