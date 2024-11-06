On Tuesday night, the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. There were some surprises, including Indiana and BYU.

However, Indiana and Penn State did not deserve a place in the College Football Playoff rankings in the eyes of CFB analyst Paul Finebaum.

The Hoosiers and the Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, with Penn State out in front. Finebaum doesn't like the idea of schools that haven't accomplished much of anything notable being in the rankings to the point they would be in the playoff if it were to begin today.

“I think the fact that schools that probably haven't accomplished anything this year Molly have been rewarded so handsomely,” Finebaum said on First Take. “I know I’ll upset all the folks in Bloomington but I’m still not sure what Indiana has done. They’ve beaten some very mediocre non-conference teams, they’ve blown out some other ones. Also Penn State, which has done absolutely nothing this year. Their best wins were over Illinois and a five-loss Lincoln Riley Southern Cal team, we’ll save that for another day.”

On top of this, there is still a lot of football left to be played. The rankings, as they stand right now, will likely shift in a major way heading down the final stretch of the season.

“I also want to caution everyone it’s very early, a lot of these schools are going to take care of themselves,” Finebaum continued. “So I’m not going to go Mad Dog here and start screaming about the first reveal because we’re still 5 weeks away.”

Here's a look at the complete College Football Playoff rankings as the 2024 season continues:

Oregon Ohio State Georgia Miami Texas Penn State Tennessee Indiana BYU Notre Dame Alabama Boise State SMU Texas A&M LSU Ole Miss Iowa State Pittsburgh Kansas State Colorado Washington State Louisville Clemson Missouri Army

Penn State holds an overall record of 7-1, most recently falling, 20-13 to Ohio State. Looking over to Indiana, the Hoosiers hold a pristine 9-0 record, besting the Michigan State Spartans, 47-10 the last time they hit the field on Nov. 2.

What the future holds for both of these teams will be something to keep watch over.