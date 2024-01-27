Who's ready for college hoops? Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Indiana-Illinois prediction and pick ...

Who's ready for some action-packed Saturday college hoops? Get ready for a Big Ten battle on the hardwood as the Indiana Hoosiers head out on the road to take on the tenth-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Indiana-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Hoosiers enter this weekend with a dead-even 4-4 mark in conference play with a 12-7 record overall. Currently sitting right on the edge of March Madness contention, a win against a top-ten squad like Illinois will go a long way in determining where Indiana stands. Most recently, the Hoosiers have lost two in a row at the hands of Purdue and Wisconsin and are more than desperate for a win.

After finding themselves smack dab in the middle of an all-out war on the road, Illinois left Northwestern on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a disheartening 96-91 defeat in overtime. Fortunately, the Fighting Illini still come into the weekend with a 14-5 record including a 5-3 mark in the Big Ten. Does Illinois have what it takes to defend their home court and get back on track?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Illinois Odds

Indiana: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Illinois: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Illinois

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

TV: Fox

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

TV: Fox

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's do-or-die time for the Indiana Hoosiers! Oddly enough, it may be as simple as getting the rock in the hands of your best players and getting out of the way. Yes, while the 91-79 defeat against Wisconsin was discouraging to say the least if you're a Hoosiers fan, at least Indiana boasts a certified score on this roster that isn't afraid to do the dirty work.

Not needing an introduction, sophomore forward Malik Reneau was a man-possessed last time out on the hardwood. By the time the clock had hit triple zeros, Reneau finished the day with a team-high 28 points on 57% shooting and also was able to corral eight rebounds off the glass. Through the team's first nineteen games total, it is Reneau who leads the squad in scoring with 16.5 points per contest. Without a doubt, this matchup on Saturday is going to be one that is one of the more hectic environments in the nation, so it's clear that Indiana needs its top dawgs to step up in a big way if they want any chance.

Bottom line, if Indiana can't shore up the defense, receive better play from guard Xavier Johnson, and make a stand on the defensive glass, then the Hoosiers could be in for a long day.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Interestingly enough, Illinois is fighting back against the Big Ten Conference and its recent trend of having teams with dominating bigs down low. Instead, head coach Brad Underwood has elected to go with a more small-ball approach. Evidently, Illinois' starting five will give Indiana some matchup problems due to their advantage of talent on the floor. No matter what size Illinois brings out to the hardwood on Saturday, they still remain one of the more skilled teams that America has to offer.

The one main part of Illinois' game that could use some improvement is from behind the arc. On paper, the Fighting Illini are shooting a measly 34.3% from downtown which ranks as the 158th best mark in the nation. Indeed, the last thing that Illinois needs is to go ice-cold from deep. Believe it or not, but Illinois did happen to shoot 45% from three-point range in the loss to Northwestern, so crazier things have happened. Another thing that Illinois does not do well is forcing turnovers defensively, and making Indiana work for every single offensive possession. Clearly, this will be something to watch as the game progresses.

Most importantly, getting the Hoosiers in foul trouble while remaining aggressive on the offensive end of the court could be vital. Alas, the Fighting Illini love to get physical down-low including driving from multiple spits on the floor. While this type of combativeness can lead to charges, this still needs to be the formula if you are Brad Underwood and company.

Final Indiana-Illinois Prediction & Pick

Despite Indiana sweeping last year's contests versus Illinois, Saturday afternoon's matchup will be the only time these two schools tip off for play during the 2023-2024 regular season. However, don't be surprised if Illinois digs deep and avenges their losses from a year ago.

Final Indiana-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -13.5 (-110)