Indiana and Northwestern play for the first time since 2019 in their Big Ten schedule with the Hoosiers trying to get to 6-0. Indiana is one of the most surprising teams in the nation this year, while Northwestern's offense hasn't been able to get going. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Indiana-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Indiana is 5-0 for the first time since 1967, the last time the team won a Big Ten Championship. They are also ranked for the first time this season at No. 23. Indiana's defense has been just as successful as their offense, as they allowed just 23 points over their first three games. They've regressed recently, but the competition quality is also going up. Nevertheless, Indiiana has beaten Charlotte and Maryland over the past two weeks by a combined score of 94-42.

Northwestern began its season on a disappointing note with their toughest tests ahead of them on the schedule. Indiana is the first of four ranked teams remaining on their schedule, finishing the year with matchups against Ohio State, Michigan, and Illinois. Northwestern getting their defense rolling is the key to victory, as they've allowed seven or fewer points in their wins. Northwestern went on the road for the first time last

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Indiana-Northwestern Odds

Indiana: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -650

Northwestern: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Big 10 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern has a problem at quarterback, as both passers they've rolled out over their four games have been struggling. Mike Wright began the season, but the Wildcats benched him in favor of Jake Lausch for the next two games. Lausch hasn't been lighting it up for Northwestern, completing just 48.2% of his passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Kurtis Rourke and Elijah Sarratt were an elite combination despite Rourke's turnovers. Rourke had 359 yards and three touchdowns, while Sarratt had seven catches, 128 yards, and a touchdown. If Indiana's offense can perform at that level again in this game, it'll be difficult for Northwestern to keep pace. Northwestern had just two points at halftime last week and ended the game with five in a 24-5 loss.

Northwestern's offense recorded 112 yards, with just 53 through the air. They had 2.1 yards per play, 12 first downs, and were only 2 for 13 on third-down tries.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana had a convincing win over Maryland in Week 5, but some of their mistakes could cost them against Northwestern. Indiana had gone four games without committing a turnover until Kurtis Rourke threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Kaelon Black also lost a fumble in the victory. Indiana may have been able to win the game despite losing the turnover battle 4-0, but that isn't a sustainable plan for future success.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Indiana's offense should be able to outpace Northwestern in this game. Northwestern's offense has been stagnant for most of the season and Indiana's has been integral to their success. Indiana has slowed better offenses than Northwestern, and they shouldn't have much trouble in this game. The only concern would be Northwestern lulling Indiana into a classic slow game at home and covering the spread in a low-scoring matchup. However, the home-field advantage hasn't seemed as strong in their practice facility while their stadium renovations are completed.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Indiana -13.5 (-115)