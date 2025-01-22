ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers visit the Northwestern Wildcats to attempt to keep their successful season going. Indiana hasn't had as much success in the conference this season, as they've dropped three of their eight games to Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Northwestern hasn't been having as good of a time in the Big Ten this season, owning a 2-5 record and sitting 16th in the standings. The good news for Northwestern is they have figured out Indiana over the past few seasons, owning a four-game winning streak and wins in five of their past six games. It's time to continue our college basketball odds series with an Indiana-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Indiana was in the middle of a pretty good season until the reality of playing in the Big Ten slapped them in the mouth. The Hoosiers know their offense needs to be rolling every night, but the tough defense in this conference will give you some games where you score less than 70 points. That happened in their losses to Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. Indiana has won the rest of their games over the past ten, but they aren't doing as well for bettors, as they are just 5-5 against the spread over that span.

Northwestern, ironically, is a direct contrast to Indiana basketball. The Wildcats haven't been playing well, losing four of their past five games and five of their last ten. However, if you bet on these teams in their previous ten games, you'd be in the green with Northwestern, as they covered the spread in eight. Northwestern must figure out their conference woes to get back in the race, but they could be worthy of a bet.

Here are the Indiana-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Northwestern Odds

Indiana: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Northwestern: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 141 (-110)

Under: 141 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's defense has been a problem this season, as we saw in their last three losses when they allowed 85+ points. However, those games were against above-average offenses. They won't get that in this game against Northwestern, as the Wildcats rank 210th in the nation with 73.9 points per game. This game could be more low-scoring than we think, which usually favors the underdog but could help Indiana here.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern's defense has been a good unit this season, which is great news when looking to cover against Indiana. They rank 87th in the nation with 68.1 points allowed per game, which looks better because of games against inferior opponents. However, if they can enter this game with a good game plan, Indiana will struggle against stingy defense. Indiana's three losses over the past ten games came when they averaged less than 70 points. The formula is simple: allow Indiana to score more than 70, and they'll likely win; hold them to less than 70, and you might steal an outright victory.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Northwestern's defense concerns Indiana, but the Wildcats don't have enough offense to blow them away. The total is around where this number will likely end up, but we expect Northwestern to slow it down enough to help it go under. Northwestern's against-the-spread record is intriguing, but they don't have the makeup of a team that has been beating Indiana recently.

Final Indiana-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Under 141 (-110)