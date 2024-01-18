It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Indiana vs. Wisconsin prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Indiana already has three losses in the Big Ten, with all the losses coming in their last five games. They dropped their previous game 87-66 to Purdue but also suffered losses to Rutgers and Nebraska during the stretch. Indiana is 0-2 on the road in Big Ten play this season, and it won't get any easier at the Kohl Center. Malik Reneau is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game. Kel'el Ware is a force in the frontcourt, tallying 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

The 11th-ranked Badgers were riding high at the top of the Big Ten before Penn State entered the Kohl Center and pulled off an 87-83 upset. The Badgers were riding a six-game winning streak before the loss, and it also ended an undefeated run in the conference. Despite the loss, the Badgers are still first in the conference as the only team with one loss. Purdue also has five wins but has already suffered two losses. The Badgers are led by guard AJ Storr, averaging 15.3 points. As usual, defense is the winning formula for the Badgers, with the offense complementary.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Wisconsin Odds

Indiana: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: (+490)

Wisconsin: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: (-710)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin isn't the only team motivated to avenge some recent losses. The Hoosiers lost three of their last five games in the Big Ten and are falling behind in the conference. They will be in trouble if they suffer another loss on Friday night and will be desperate to keep this game close. Wisconsin may be too good of a team to win outright, but the Hoosiers have a chance to make this game close enough to cover.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin wins games on the strength of their defense, but in this matchup, their offense is also the superior unit. Wisconsin is an efficient team, as they slow down the game and take high-percentage shots. They rank 65th in the nation in field goal percentage and 19th in free-throw percentage. However, they don't score many points, as they are 161st in scoring with 75.6 points per game. Usually, this would mean the opponent's defense is better statistically, especially in the Big Ten. However, Indiana's defense hasn't been playing well this season, ranking 233rd with 73.3 points allowed per game. Wisconsin's offense ranks better than Indiana's defense in almost every statistical category, and when adding in the homecourt advantage in this game, there isn't much hope for the Hoosiers.

Defense is where Wisconsin wins the majority of its games, and it will be no different in this game. Wisconsin is 73rd in the nation, allowing 66.6 points per game. Indiana's offense isn't up to par either, scoring only 73.9 points per game, right around the nation's average. Wisconsin has been shutting down average teams this season. Wisconsin's defense also wins the battle on paper, ranking higher than Indiana in most statistical categories.

Final Indiana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

You never know who will win on any given night in the Big Ten, as we saw on Tuesday night when Penn State stole the game from Wisconsin. However, the Badgers are a horrible matchup for the Hoosiers on Friday night. The Badgers win the statistical battle on both sides of the ball and will be motivated to avenge their previous loss on home court. Indiana has shown nothing against the Big Ten this season to say they can slow down the Badgers.

Final Indiana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -10.5 (-120)