The Indianapolis Colts will hope for better health in the 2023 season. We are here to share our NFL odds series, while making a Colts over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

The Colts went 4-12-1 in what turned out to be an injury-plagued season. Now, they look to stay healthy and will do so with a new head coach in Shane Steichen. The season started with a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Then, they experienced utter humiliation when the Jacksonville Jaguars shut them out 24-0 at Everbank Stadium. But an upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs had them on the right track. However, they lost to the Tennessee Titans and then beat the Denver Broncos on the road and the Jaguars at home.

But things went south quickly when they endured a three-game losing streak before firing head coach Frank Reich. Then, Jeff Saturday took over and beat the Las Vegas Raiders in his debut. But they did not win another game. Additionally, they even suffered the worst loss in NFL history when they blew a 33-0 lead and lost 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

The main addition for the Colts was their choice to draft Anthony Richardson. Now, they will rely on a quarterback that only completed 54.7 percent of his passes. But the Colts like his ability to run. Moreover, he rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns in 24 games in college. The Colts want to see if he can pass the ball. Also, the Colts signed defensive end Samson Ebukam, kicker Matt Gay, and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Colts lost linebacker Bobby Okercke. Significantly, he had 283 stops over the past two seasons. The Colts also will have to replace wide receiver Parris Campbell and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Can they overcome these losses?

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: -128

Under 6.5 wins: +104

Why Indianapolis Can Win 6.5 Games

Special teams is the strongest position on this team. Now, they believe Gay can be the guy to make every kick. The Colts believed in this so strongly that they signed him to a four-year, $22.5 million contract. Amazingly, he made nine kicks from 50-plus yards. The Colts also have an excellent punter in Rigoberto Sanchez. Thus, his ability to get some good hang time on his punts helps the Colts get good field position.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the greatest running backs in the NFL. However, injuries hurt him last season. Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. Conversely, he rushed 192 times for 861 yards and four scores in 2022 as injuries ruined his momentum. Taylor hopes to bounce back with a strong 2023 campaign. Thus, we will see what he can do. Michael Pittman Jr. is solid. However, he can do more. Pittman finished with 99 catches for 925 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive end DeForest Buckner is one of the best. Ultimately, he finished with eight sacks as opposing quarterbacks once again got caught in the forest of his great pressure. Yannick Ngakoue finished with 9.5 sacks for the Colts and is also excellent at getting to the quarterback. Meanwhile, Shaquille Leonard needs to bounce back after injuries ruined his season.

The Colts can win seven games if they can stay healthy. Then, these stars must bounce back.

Why Indianapolis Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The quarterback position was not good. Unfortunately, the Matt Ryan experiment did not work. The offensive line was terrible, as it allowed 60 sacks, which was the second-most in the NFL.

Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly played poorly, as did Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson. Likewise, Braden Smith struggled to protect the quarterback or open any lines for the running back.

The defense may suffer as the departure of Gilmore might hurt. Thus, they must find a way to replace his production. The secondary looks like the weakest part of the defensive unit. Ultimately, it may hurt them.

The Colts will not win seven games because they cannot block for the running back or the quarterback. Moreover, their secondary has some holes. The Colts may endure injuries again.

Final Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Colts were so bad last year. However, they had a lot of bad luck. I am not saying they will make the playoffs. However, they can definitely win seven games with enough health and better play. Exoect a significantly better performance from the Colts and they will find a way to barely cover the spread.

Final Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 wins: -128