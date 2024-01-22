Sania Mirza's supporters launched an X-rated rant at Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik after his wedding announcement with actress Sana Javed.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's supporters launched an X-rated rant at Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik after the 41-year-old batter sent the sports world into a tizzy after his bombshell announcement of marrying the neighboring country's television actress Sana Javed during the weekend.

Very normal for pakistani people

Shame on you MC — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 20, 2024

Sania mirza after seeing this – pic.twitter.com/etevvI1eNu — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) January 20, 2024

The announcement by Shoaib Malik shocked fans, especially across the border, as the Pakistan cricketer never confirmed anything about his divorce from Sania Mirza.

Through his post on Instagram, he confirmed his wedding to Sana Javed, the star of romantic dramas like Khaani, Ruswai and Dunk.

Sharing pictures of his wedding with Sana Javed on the popular video and photo-sharing social network, Shoaib Malik wrote in the caption: “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs”.

The development took Twitter, now X, by storm as Shoaib Malik's announcement came amid swirling rumors about his relationship status with Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in her hometown of Hyderabad in 2012 and welcomed their only child, a son named Izhaan in 2018.

However, speculation about a divorce between the duo had surged in recent months after the pair was not seen in public together for years.

Earlier this week, Sania Mirza gave fire to such speculations after she shared a cryptic post on social media, stating that divorce was “hard”.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Sania Mirza, a multiple-time Grand Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, wrote in her Instagram story.

After the news of Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sana Javed emerged, Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza broke his silence on the matter. He told media persons that her daughter had divorced the Pakistani batter and was no longer associated with him.

He informed the Indian press that Sania Mirza had given “khula” to Shoaib Malik. According to Islamic law, “khula” is a Muslim female's right to divorce her husband unilaterally.

It is worth noting that in the past Shoaib Malik had dismissed reports of his separation with Sania Mirza.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don't get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL. Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” the 41-year-old veteran Pakistani cricketer told Geo News last year.

Shoaib Malik, who has represented Pakistan in all three formats of international cricket, is no longer a regular in the national side. He wasn't picked for last year's ODI World Cup in India and his chances of being a part of the national side for this year's T20 World Cup are also slim.

Sania Mirza, a stalwart of Indian tennis, retired from the sport in 2023 after a two-decade illustrious career in which she broke barriers and accomplished feats never accomplished before by a South Asian player.

She was ranked No.1 in doubles, besides winning three Grand Slams each in mixed doubles and doubles.

Her last Grand Slam match was last year's Australian Open mixed doubles final.

In the title clash, Sania Mirza and her Indian partner Rohan Bopanna lost to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

After their defeat in the Australian Open mixed doubles final, an emotional Sania Mirza held back her tears before reflecting on her career.