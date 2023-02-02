The Indie Live Expo will be returning this May 2023 for the summer version of the indie showcase bonanza event.

The Japanese indie-title-focused show will be back this May, Ryu’s Office announces, with the live stream dates set on May 20 and 21. As per usual, the show will be available in three languages: in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

This announcement follows Ryu’s Office’s revelation of the amazing performance that they achieved for last year’s winter version of the event. The expo ended on a strong note in 2022, amassing more than 16 million viewers across all platforms while introducing almost 300 new indie titles. Truly Ryu’s Office has been successful in using the Indie Live Expo in introducing new games to the public, as well as cementing its position as Japan’s premiere online indie game event. Over the course of the past three years, Indie Live Expo has introduced more than 1,800 indie titles to over 70 million viewers.

The third annual Indie Live Expo Award Show last year awarded “Trailer of the Year” to Stray from Bluetwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive, in addition to the “Short Story Award” and “Game of the Year” to Unpacking by Witch Beam and Humble Games.

With a goal of introducing more indie titles to the public in as many languages as possible, bilingual dynamo host “J-mon” will be returning for this year’s Indie Live Expo Summer 2023. A new country will also be highlighted during this summer’s “Indie Studios Around The World” segment after Korean devs stepped into the spotlight in 2022.

If you consider yourself an indie game connoisseur, then you might be interested in watching the next show this Summer 2023. While you wait for May to come around, you might want to review the most recent one, with VODs of Indie Live Expo Winter Day 1 and Day 2 being available online.