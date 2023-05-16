INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023 arrives this weekend

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The biannual INDIE Live Expo will be having its Summer digital live showcase this weekend, on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at 3:00 AM PDT / 6:00 AM EDT / 12:00 PM CEST. Expect to see a great lineup of indie games to look forward to, as INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023 will be featuring more than 300 game titles in this Summer’s program.

Going live on its website, with simulcasts on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and on INDIE Live Expo’s partners’ channels, the INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023 will be available in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

For Day 1 of the INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023, the show will be featuring the world of indie games with a wide selection of new and updated games across a variety of show segments. Expect to see a lot of bite-sized chunks of content during the rapid-fire “INDIE Waves” segment. On Day 2, THE AFTERSHOW will feature Let’s Plays of some of the INDIE Live Expo’s biggest title reveals.

Among the many different titles that will be featured on the live broadcast, fans can expect new game reveals from the respected indie publishers WSS Playground and Odencat, as well as updates on indie titles like Heart of the Machine, BOKURA, Glaciered, Let Bions Be Bygones, Omega Crafter, and From Madness with Love. These are just some of the titles that will be featured in the show, with hundreds more lined up.

“With over 300 indies selected for this summer’s show, this is just a glimpse of the games we have to share,” says Ryu’s Office Founder Ryuta Konuma. “The two-day celebration is almost upon us, and we look forward to collaborating with familiar content creators from previous years as well as new simulcasters for this summer’s showcase!”

The official English Broadcast will feature the talented trio of bilingual streamers including gaming content creator High Tension Gaijin and INDIE Live Expo mainstays Kaori Horiuchi and J-mon.

Content creators from all around the world are also invited to join the festivities and broadcast as an official live simulcast partners. ClutchPoints Gaming will also be a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023, and you can expect to see live updates about the featured titles here on our website, including first impressions as well as previews of select titles.

For more information and detailed reports on previous broadcasts, the impact of participating in INDIE Live Expo, INDIE Live Expo Awards, and information on how to promote games for creators, developers, and publishers alike, please consider subscribing to the INDIE Live Expo Letter. You can also rewatch last year’s expo for DAY1 and DAY2.