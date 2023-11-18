The new documentary will give audiences a better look at the ill-fated Star Wars variety special and how it even got made in the first place.

The Star Wars Holiday Special is widely regarded as one of the worst pieces of television ever produced, and while it hasn't seen the light of day since it aired, a new documentary is going to give audiences a taste of what went into the disastrous variety show.

A Disturbance in the Force is the new documentary about the failed 1978 holiday variety show from September Club, a production company responsible for producing documentaries for platforms including Netflix, MAX, and Apple TV+. The documentary, directed by Jeremy Coons and Steve Kozak, will go in-depth to the gossip and rumors that has surrounded the ill-fated special since its only TV airing and why it never aired again, according to Variety.

The documentary will also feature interviews with the late Gilbert Gottfried, Weird Al Yankovic, Seth Green, Kevin Smith, Taran Killam, and Donny Osmond.

A documentary about the ‘STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL’ releases on December 5. (Source: https://t.co/skBKzSttmF) pic.twitter.com/g0o5xJSZF3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 17, 2023

The Star Wars Holiday Special originally aired for CBS on November 17, 1978, over a year after the original film hit theaters in May 1977. It would center on Chewbacca as he returns to Kashyyyk for the wookie holiday Life Day, though not without Chewbacca and his family running afoul of some Imperials. The entire cast returned for the special along with the additions of multiple comedy and music stars such as Harvey Korman, Beatrice Arthur, Diahann Carroll, and Jefferson Starship.

Boba Fett would also make his debut on the special, appearing in a short cartoon depicting an encounter he had with the original trilogy's heroes.

Despite the star power behind the special, it was almost universally disliked by audiences and critics when it aired and hasn't been officially rebroadcast or released on home video or streaming since. Bootleg copies have found their ways online, though, using recordings of the original telecast to splice the special together in its complete form.

A Disturbance in the Force releases on digital and Blu-Ray on December 5, 2023.