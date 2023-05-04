Netizens slammed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli for his “disgraceful” act against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

While some Twitter users labeled Virat Kohli as the most “insecure and shameless” cricketer, others argued that the former India captain doesn’t respect his seniors.

A few fans cited examples of Virat Kohli’s past run-ins with former India head coach Anil Kumble and the legendary Sourav Ganguly.

This Gesture From Virat Kohli was really pathetic,Every person could have offend by this, Naveen-Ul-Haq did Nothing Wrong. Give Respect,Take Respect!#IStandWithNaveenUlHaq pic.twitter.com/9UrvpKfrKs — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 2, 2023

Virat Kohli is a good batter but a very very ordinary person. He unnecessarily tangles with anyone. He thought he can enslave anyone in the world but he came across a proud Afghan. He is shown his real place in no uncertain terms by Naveen Ul Haq for the second time after Sky pic.twitter.com/MM4fIZLLra — Devender Kumar (@asdevender_bbc) May 1, 2023

SKY considers Rohit as his idol

Gambhir admires Rohit a lot

Naveen Ul Haq's favorite is Rohit Kohli fights with all those who praise Rohit. Virat Kohli is the most insecure and shameless crickter in the history of cricket. Shame on you @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ztvIEqQRbT — Jyran (@Jyran45) May 1, 2023

Virat shows his foot to Naveen Ul Haq… Sorry Indian Cricket Fans I have never seen an Indian cricketer behave so badly like him. 🥲#ViratKohli #naveenulhaq#Gambhir #RCBvLSG #AmitMishra#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gQNt7YsFZd — Pambi Praveen Kumar (@PraveenPKBRS) May 2, 2023

Virat unnecessarily abused the players

Virat is unnecessarily fighting with umpires Virat first abused Naveen-ul-Haq and asked Siraj to throw a bouncer on his head. This Kohli is mentally deranged, There's a reason why everyone hates this clown chokli Shame on you #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hODT8KBv0I — Lapulga30 (@la__pulga30) May 1, 2023

The 34-year-old’s mockery on social media came after Virat Kohli was involved in a heated confrontation with Naveen-ul-Haq and had a go at Amit Mishra, leading to a tense face-off with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

There were multiple fiery exchanges between players of the two sides during the latter stages of the match and after its completion, with Virat Kohli telling the Lucknow team’s members: “If you can give it, you’ve got to take it back as well. Otherwise don’t give it”.

The ugly row started during the concluding stages of LSG’s run chase, in the 17th over of their essay, when a charged-up Virat Kohli had a long discussion with the on-field umpires.

A little later, the video of the ugly episode was broadcast on the big screen by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the premier T20 tournament.

In the footage, the former RCB skipper could be seen saying something to Naveen-ul-Haq which resulted in the Afghan player charging towards him. The Delhi-born cricketer, however, was taking none of it as he immediately responded with a tirade of his own before showing his shoe to Naveen-ul-Haq. But it wasn’t exactly clear what the former India captain said.

The nasty scenes during the game didn’t stop there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After players of the two teams shook hands, Gautam Gambhir charged at Virat Kohli, with the former looking visibly upset with the latter over an issue.

In the viral clip, the RCB superstar argued with the LSG mentor over something before KL Rahul and Vijay Dahiya intervened and separated Gautam Gambhir from Virat Kohli.

For the uninitiated, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli don’t share the best of relationships with each other. The two fought with each during the 2013 IPL when Gautam Gambhir was the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since 2013, the relations between the two Delhi-born cricketers have remained frosty.

Last month, when RCB played LSG at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Gautam Gambhir broke into wild celebrations after his side overhauled a huge total to beat Virat Kohli’s team in their own den.

It was followed by a tense handshake between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli before the LSG mentor took a dig at the home crowd by making a “keep quiet” gesture.

Meanwhile, India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, saying he wished such incidents wouldn’t happen on the field.

“Well, I saw the visuals only a while ago, I did not see the match live yesterday. These things never look good. What is a 100 percent match fee? What exactly is a 100 percent match fee? If it is Kohli, who is on maybe Rs 17 crore for RCB, which means Rs 17 crore for a possible 16 matches, including the semi-finals, and finals. So you are talking about a crore of rupees. Is he going to be fined Rs 1 crore and more? Well, that’s a very, very stiff fine,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“I don’t know what Gambhir’s situation is. They should ensure that this is not repeated. You are hoping that this is not repeated because it’s such a stiff fine, such a stiff punishment. You want to play it hard, play it competitively. During the time that we played, there was a bit of banter, but there was none of this aggression that we see now. A lot of it has got to do with the fact that everything is on TV too. Because of the fact that you are on TV, you tend to do maybe just that little bit extra,” he added.

On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar’s former Team India teammate Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir should have handled the situation better.

“I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realize that this could have been handled a lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, and Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all,” Ravi Shastri said.

“Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don’t want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it so be it,” Ravi Shastri elaborated.

Though Virat Kohli’s on-field shenanigans have been in the news of late, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh urged the BCCI to clarify their stand if the national team’s batting mainstay was part of their scheme of things in T20Is.