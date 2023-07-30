An Alessandra Ambrosio home has to be stylish. Ambrosio rose to fame when she became a Victoria's Secret Angel. Since then, the model has earned endorsement deals with several fashion brands. With Ambrosio's rise to popularity, have you ever wondered how a supermodel like her lives? It shouldn't be shocking that there's an Alessandra Ambrosio penthouse. This article features Alessandra Ambrossio's $2.75 million penthouse in Manhattan, New York.

Just a year after joining the Victoria's Secret model lineup, the Brazilian star settled down in New York by picking up a penthouse in Manhattan. For the property purchase, Ambrossio shelled out nearly $1.9 million.

However, in 2022, Ambrosio has decided to move on from her Manhattan penthouse. As early as June, the Victoria's Secret Angel listed the property with an original asking price of nearly $3 million. But with no takers, Ambrosio is attempting to unload her property by reducing the price to $2.75 million.

Here are some photos of Alessandra Ambrosio's $2.75 million penthouse in Murray Hill, Manhattan, New York.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Ambrossio's duplex apartment encompasses 1,600 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

Designed by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, the apartment features tall ceilings, a minimalist kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a decent dining area, a spacious living room, and a luxe main bedroom.

While the interior seems respectable, the penthouse's main feature is the balconies and terrace that contains an al fresco dining area and an outdoor lounge. Furthermore, the Alessandra Ambrosio home also provides breathtaking city and river views. It is easy to see why Ambrosio picked up the property. With amenities such as these, it seems like the perfect place to rest, removed from the hustle and bustle of the celebrity lifestyle.

Ambrosio is a highly successful supermodel. As a result, the Victoria's Secret Angel can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ambrosio's net worth is around $80 million. Aside from Victoria's Secret, Ambrosio also earns income from several endorsement deals with other major brands. Furthermore, she also has her own fashion and swimwear brands. Moreover, Ambrosio has also tried her hand in acting with movie appearances in Daddy's Home, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more.

Although Ambrosio plans to unload her Manhattan duplex, the Victoria's Secret Angel also previously purchased a $6.5 million California home.

This is all the information that we have on Alessandra Ambrosio's $2.75 million penthouse in Murray Hill, Manhattan, New York.