Amanda Seyfried is a famous actress who has starred in notable movies such as Les Miserables, Dear John, Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, television series The Crowded Room, and many more. She is also an Oscar Award-nominated actress.

With Seyfried's memorable performances in the big screens, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Amanda Seyfried's $3.4 million former apartment in Greenwich Village, a neighborhood in Manhattan.

Back in 2010, Seyfried starred in a pair of films, Letters to Juliet and Dear John. During the same year, Seyfried also picked up an apartment in Greenwich Village. The property purchase made the Mamma Mia star cough up $1.9 million.

However, 12 years later, Seyfried's family with husband Thomas Sadoski has grown. Upgrading to a new apartment, the Oscar Award nominee decided to list the apartment in the market with an asking price of $3.25 million. However, Seyfried was able to unload the house at $3.4 million, as per the New York Post.

Here are some photos of Amanda Seyfried's $3.4 million former apartment in Greenwich Village.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in the 1920s, Seyfried's former apartment encompasses 1,585 square feet of living space. It includes a pair of bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Seyfried's apartment features a spacious living room with a bookshelf and a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a nice bath.

Furthermore, as a resident of the building, the new homeowner can also enjoy several privileges. These include access to a fitness center, a 24/7 door service, storage space, and the tower's terrace.

Seyfried is a popular actress who has starred in several films. As a result, the Oscar Award-nominated actress can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seyfried has a net worth of around $16 million. Apart from being a successful actress, Seyfried also earns from lucrative endorsement deals.

Although Seyfried no longer resides in Greenwich Village, the Dear John star upgraded to a luxurious apartment with her husband in the popular Apthorp, which was featured in Architectural Digest.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Amanda Seyfried's $3.4 million former apartment in Greenwich Village.