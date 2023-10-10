Amber Heard is a talented actress. However, it's safe to say that she is also a controversial one, especially after losing in court to Hollywood star Johnny Depp. But the polarizing court case aside, Heard made waves after appearing in several films such as 3 Days to Kill, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry and Aquaman. She is a MTV Movie Award nominee and a Teen Choice Award nominee.

Given Heard's buzz as of late, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Amber Heard's $1.05 million former home in Yucca Valley, Calif.

In 2019, Heard starred in the movie called Gully. Around the same time, she also picked up a desert home in California. The property purchase made the Aquaman star shell out $570,000.

Years later, in the wake of Heard losing the court case, she was forced to surrender at least $8 million to Depp for defamation. With a hefty debt above her head, Heard had to sell the Yucca Valley home for $1.05 million.

Here are some photos of Amber Heard's $1.05 million former home in Yucca Valley.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Sitting on 6 acres of land, the Yucca Valley home encompasses 2,450 square feet of living space. It includes a trio of bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Heard's former home has several interior features. These include a spacious living room, a wet bar, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and a primary bedroom with a luxe bath.

The property also looks like the perfect getaway home with several outdoor spaces in the area. The backyard features a patio with enough space for a sitting area and an al fresco dining area. In addition to this, there's also easy access to the dessert.

Heard will be dealing with a financial blow due to the defamation case against Depp not favoring the Aquaman star. However, a lucrative acting career and the sale of the home should lessen the impact for the MTV Movie Award nominee. In fact, she is set to reprise her role as Mera in the upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Heard has a net worth of around $500K.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Amber Heard's $1.05 million former home in Yucca Valley.