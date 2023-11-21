Actress Andie MacDowell put her Los Angeles home up for sale. It can be yours for just $4 million. Who wouldn't want a lounge in your garage?

Andie MacDowell is a highly respectable actress who has won a Saturn Award and a Golden Globes Award. She rose to fame with movie appearances in Hudson Hawk; Four Weddings and a Funeral; Groundhog Day; and Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

Given MacDowell's popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Andie MacDowell's $4 million home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2021, MacDowell appeared in a pair of television series such as Mr. Mayor and Maid. Despite a busy schedule, the Golden Globes actress still managed to find the time to do some real estate shopping in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star shelled out $4.1 million for a property in the area.

But just two years later, it seems like the Hudson Hawk actress is ready to unload the property. MacDowell listed the property in the market with an asking price of $4 million. This came around the time her daughter Margaret Qualley married Jack Antonoff.

Here are some photos of Andie MacDowell's $4 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

Originally constructed in 1928, MacDowell's former home encompasses 3,400 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The Silver Lake property contains several eye-catching features. Some of the amenities include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, a home office, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath.

On top of a well-designed interior, the property also boasts of a good amount of outdoor space. The backyard contains a swimming pool, a sitting area, a garage converted into a lounge, and concrete walkways. Furthermore, the property is just a stone's throw away from the Silver Lake reservoir.

MacDowell is a popular actress who has carved out a respectable Hollywood career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Golden Globes Award winning actress can afford to live in a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, MacDowell has a net worth of around $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andie MacDowell's $4 million home in Los Angeles.