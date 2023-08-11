Ashley Benson is a notable actress who has appeared in some major films. These include Spring Breakers, Pixels, Angry Neighbors and hit television series Pretty Little Liars. She is also a People's Choice Award nominee, a MTV Movie Award nominee, and a Teen Choice Award winner.

Given Benson's on-screen performances, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ashley Benson's $9.5 million house in Los Feliz, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2020, Benson took a break from acting, especially after breaking up with former Victoria's Secret model Cara Delevingne. However, that also meant more free time to do some real estate shopping. During the year, the Pretty Little Liars star purchased a Los Feliz home. The property acquisition made Benson shell out $4.5 million.

However, after living there for three years, the Spring Breakers star is ready to move on, possibly due to being engaged to be married. In 2023, Benson is selling her Los Feliz home for $9.5 million, which should allow her to bag around $5 million in profit.

Here are some photos of Ashley Benson's $9.5 million house in Los Feliz.

Photos courtesy of: Yahoo

Originally constructed in the 1930s, Benson's Los Feliz home encompasses 5,000 square feet of living space. Since then, the property has gone through several renovations, which were made by Benson before the sale. Located inside the premises of Laughlin Park, it includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Benson's home features a hair salon, a modern kitchen that boasts excellent cabinetry, a game room, a VIP-style bar, and a master bed suite that features a unique bathroom divided into two separate greenhouses.

Outdoors, the property's backyard contains a swimming pool and a covered patio. However, it's uncertain if the Spring Breakers star decided to maintain these amenities after making some renovations to the property.

Due to the property's location inside Laughlin Park, Benson probably didn't have any trouble fitting in, in a celebrity-filled neighborhood. Moreover, the new homeowner can enjoy spectacular views of the city of Los Angeles. From the Los Feliz home, one can see some special landmarks such as the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles skyline, and the Griffith Observatory.

Benson has carved out a solid acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of around $6 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live in a home like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ashley Benson's $9.5 million house in Los Feliz.