Ashton Kutcher is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. He has starred in several films including Killers, A Lot Like Love, Just Married, No Strings Attached, and many more. Kutcher has also starred in a handful of television series such as That 70's Show and Two and a Half Men. Kutcher is a People's Choice Award winner and a Teen Choice Award winner. With Kutcher's decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a successful actor like him lives?

This article features Ashton Kutcher's $10.4 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Just a year before marrying fellow Hollywood star Mila Kunis, Kutcher and Kunis picked up a home in Los Angeles. Back in 2014, the property cost Kutcher $10.2 million.

But in 2020, the couple decided to move on from the same property. As a result, they listed the home on the market with an asking price of nearly $14 million, based on reports, per Dirt. However, with no takers, Kutcher would eventually reduce the price to $10.4 million. Although that's around $4 million less than the asking price, closing the deal still allowed the Killers star to make a $200,000 profit.

Here are some photos of Ashton Kutcher's $10.4 million home in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Originally built in 1999, the home sits on 0.53 acres of land. Kutcher's home also encompasses 7,351 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home features a good sized living room with a fireplace, a family room, a home office, a decent dining area, a gourmet kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a wet bar, a fitness gym, a wine cellar, a sauna, and a master bedroom that includes dual walk-in closets and a sleek bathroom.

While the home's interiors are already great, the property's features don't stop there. Outside the home, the backyard features a swimming pool with a yard, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor bar, an outdoor dining area, a covered patio, and plenty of green spaces.

Kutcher is one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kutcher has a net worth of around $200 million.

