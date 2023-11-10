Billy Donovan is a successful college and NBA coach who is currently coaching the Chicago Bulls. Here's your chance to see how he lives!

Billy Donovan emerged as a successful college basketball coach after leading the University of Florida basketball team to back-to-back NCAA championships. He jumped into the NBA scene after the Oklahoma City Thunder hired him to be their head coach. Fast forward to today, Donovan is handling the coaching reins of the Chicago Bulls.

Given Donovan's accomplishments at several levels of basketball, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Billy Donovan's $1.115 million mansion in Gainesville, Fla.

From 1996 to 2015, Donovan served as the head coach for the University of Florida. As a result, it isn't surprising that the current Bulls coach had a home in the area.

But in 2017, Donovan had no reason to stay in Florida anymore after he was then hired as the main tactician for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the process, the two-time NCAA champion coach listed the Gainesville estate with an asking price of $1.8 million. He ended up selling it in 2018 for $1.15 million.

Here are some photos of Billy Donovan's $1.115 million former mansion in Gainesville.

Photos courtesy of: Curbed Miami

Originally completed in 2002, Donovan's former property sits on 2.1 acres of land. Atop the property, sits the main house and an extra space that encompasses 1,200 square feet.

In total, the entire estate provides 7,536 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, a game room equipped with a pool table, a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Aside from an impressive interior, there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains a dining area, a kitchen, a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, and plenty of sitting areas.

Donovan has carved out a successful career as a coach at the college level and in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Donovan has a net worth of around $18 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Billy Donovan's $1.8 million mansion in Gainesville.