From child actress to Hollywood star, there's no question that Chloe Grace Moretz has become one of the most respected actresses today. She has starred in several notable films including Kick-Ass, If I Stay, Let Me In, Carrie, November Criminals, and many others. Furthermore, she is also a CinemaCon Award winner and an MTV Movie Award winner. With multiple good performances on the big screen, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Chloe Grace Moretz's $6 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2016, Moretz starred as the main antagonist of Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Around the same time, she also picked up the Studio City estate. For the property purchase, Moretz shelled out a cool $3.4 million.

Seven years later, the Kick-Ass star is moving on from her Studio City home. In fact, Moretz listed the property with an asking price of just a hairline below $6 million.

Here are some photos of Chloe Grace Moretz's $6 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Refinery 29

Originally constructed in 1998, Moretz's Studio City estate sits on 0.55 acres of land. The home encompasses 6,715 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Moretz's home features tall ceilings, a spacious living room that includes a fireplace, a sizable dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a game room with a billiards pool table, office space, a mini theater, and a master bedroom with a fireplace, a private balcony, and a pair of walk-in closets.

The home's interior is already impressive enough. However, the same can be said about the property's backyard. In fact, the Kick-Ass star probably didn't have any problems getting some fresh air when she lived at the Studio City property. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, an outdoor grilling station, and plenty of trees surrounding the property. For the icing on the cake, one can enjoy a breathtaking view of the mountain ranges nearby.

Moretz is one of the most accomplished actresses on the big screen. As a result, it isn't a surprise that she could afford to live in a decent starter home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Moretz has a net worth of around $12 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chloe Grace Moretz's $6 million home in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.