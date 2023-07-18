Chris Hemsworth rose to fame as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While making Thor come to life, Hemsworth has been part of several successful films including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Since then, he has also starred in other movies such as Extraction I and II, Men in Black: International, Spiderhead, and many more. With a decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Chris Hemsworth's $3.5 million house in Malibu, California.

Back in 2016, Hemsworth starred in a pair of films such as Ghostbusters and The Huntsman: Winter's War. But at the same time, Hemsworth did some real estate shopping by picking up a Malibu home. The Thor star shelled out $3.4 million to acquire the property.

However, in 2020, Hemsworth decided to let go of the home. Originally, he listed the home on the market with an asking price of $4.9 million. But with no takers, Hemsworth cut the price to $4.2 million before successfully unloading the property.

Here are some photos of Chris Hemsworth's $3.5 million house in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Velvet Ropes

Sitting on 1.25 acres of land, Hemsworth's former home encompasses 4,600 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The home features high ceilings, a spacious living room that shares the same floor with the dining area, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a screening room, and a master bedroom with a luxe bath and an enormous walk-in closet.

Outdoors, Hemsworth should have no problems getting some fresh air. The home features a terrace with enough space for an al fresco dining area, a barbecue grilling station, and an outdoor lounge area. The backyard also contains a sauna, which Hemsworth probably used to relax after his grueling workouts. Moreover, there's also a sufficient amount of space to do some gardening on the property.

Hemsworth is one of the most successful actors in the industry today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Thor star is capable of affording a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth has a net worth of around $130 million.

Although Hemsworth no longer owns the Malibu home, he and his family have upgraded to a Byron Bay estate in Australia. He acquired the land back in 2014 for $7 million and paid $18 million more to have the home built.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Hemsworth's $3.5 million house in Malibu, California.