When it comes to Hollywood stars, not a lot of actors can shine as bright as Chris Pine. Pine is known for starring in notable films such as Wonder Woman, Star Trek, Into the Woods, A Wrinkle In Time, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and many others. With Pine’s decorated acting credits, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Pine’s $1.4 million home in Valley Village, Los Angeles, California.

Just roughly a year after starring in Wonder Woman 1984 opposite Gal Gadot, Pine would go on to shop for his real estate portfolio. As a result, he bought a 1,805 square foot home in Valley Village. The purchase made Pine shell out $1.4 million. It isn’t a surprise that the Star Trek star purchased the home, given that he grew up in the North Hollywood community.

Here are some photos of Chris Pine’s $1.4 million home in Valley Village, Los Angeles, California.

Originally built in the 1940s, Pine’s 1,805 square foot home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features a living room that has a bay window and a faux fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances, an office converted from a garage, and a master bedroom that includes a distinct bathroom.

Outside of the home, the property’s backyard includes plenty of green spaces for gardening, a pear-shaped swimming pool, an outdoor dining area, a basketball ring, an outdoor barbecue grilling station, and a two-car driveway.

Given that Chris Pine is one of the most popular Hollywood celebrities today, it isn’t a surprise that he’s also one of the highest paid actors in the industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pine has a net worth of around $35 million. Aside from earning lucrative paychecks from acting, he also earns from his bevy list of endorsement deals. As a result, Pine can easily afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

Apart from the $1.4 million home in Valley Village, Pine mainly resides in his Los Feliz abode. Back in 2010, Pine shelled out $3.1 million to purchase the Los Feliz home, which was previously owned by fellow actor Jason Lee.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Pine’s $1.4 million home in Valley Village, Los Angeles, California.