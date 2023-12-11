Constance Wu is a successful Hollywood actress. Here's your chance to see inside Wu's home in Los Angeles. Check it out!

Constance Wu is making waves as one of the best actresses of Asian descent in the Hollywood scene. She first turned heads with the TV series Eastsiders before having a breakout performance in Fresh Off the Boat.

Wu would go on to have a memorable starring performance in Crazy Rich Asians. She is also a Golden Globes Award-nominated actress. Also, Wu was once proposed to by Shaquille O'Neal, although it was all in jest.

Given Wu's increasing popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Constance Wu's $1.4 million home in Los Angeles.

In 2017, a year before Wu became a certified Hollywood star with her performance in Crazy Rich Asians, she was coming off her starring roles in Eastsiders and Fresh Off the Boat. Around the same time, she acquired a Los Angeles home, which is ideal for someone with plenty of Hollywood projects in line for her career.

The Crazy Rich Asians star took out $1.3 million from her pockets. Nowadays, the same Los Angeles home is valued at $1.4 million.

Here are some photos of Constance Wu's $1.4 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Velvet Ropes

Wu's current Los Angeles home encompasses 2,349 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

With plenty of eye-catching features fit for a Hollywood star, it isn't surprising that the Crazy Rich Asians standout picked up the property. The home includes a home office, a spacious living room, a minimalist kitchen, a family dining area and a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, the home's features also extend up to the outdoors. The backyard contains a dining area, a lounge area, and plenty of green spaces ideal for some gardening activities. Although the home isn't quite as extravagant compared to other Hollywood stars, its minimalist designs play a big role in terms of practical living.

Wu is an actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment scene. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live in a luxurious Los Angeles home like his one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Wu has a net worth of around $6 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Constance Wu's $1.4 million home in Los Angeles.