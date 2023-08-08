Dakota Fanning has successfully blossomed from childhood actress into a respectable Hollywood sensation. She has starred in several films, including I Am Sam, War of the Worlds, The Secret Life of Bees, Man on Fire, and many more. She is a MTV Movie Award winner and a Satellite Award winner. Fanning also will be appearing in the upcoming The Equalizer 3 movie.

Given Fanning's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dakota Fanning's $2.95 million house in Toluca Lake, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2019, Fanning starred in a pair of movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sweetness in the Belly. Furthermore, she also decided to move out of her childhood home. As a result, she picked up a house in Toluca Lake in the San Fernando Valley. The property purchase made the MTV Movie Award winner shell out just a hairline below $3 million. Nevertheless, it was still a steal for the I Am Sam actress, given that the property was originally priced at $3.1 million.

Here are some photos of Dakota Fanning's $2.95 million house in Toluca Lake.

Photos courtesy of: Evening Standard

Fanning's home encompasses 4,428 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home features a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a cozy master bedroom with a fireplace.

While the interior of the home was well-designed, the same can be said for the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, a sitting area, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants that are ideal for gardening.

Fanning has been an actress since her childhood days. She further rose to prominence after starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fanning has a net worth of around $12 million. As a result, she can certainly afford to live in a home like this one.

With Fanning moving into her $2.95 million Toluca Lake home, it's only natural that she also listed her childhood home also in the San Fernando Valley in the market with an asking price of $2.7 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dakota Fanning's $2.95 million house in Toluca Lake.