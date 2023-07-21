After a forgettable first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell rose to stardom after reinventing himself with the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star would go on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors before Russell found his way back to the Purple and Gold.

Although Russell's playoff woes dampened the Lakers' championship hopes, it seems like the Lakers finally found the right guard that will run alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With Russell returning to the Lakers on a two-year deal worth $37 million, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features D'Angelo Russell's $4 million mansion in Wayzata, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.

After playing an uneventful season with the Golden State Warriors, Russell landed with the Timberwolves after the Warriors traded him for Andrew Wiggins. Given that he would play for the Timberwolves, it wasn't surprising that the All-Star would pick up a home in Minnesota. As a result, he fancied a Wayzata mansion, which made him shell out $2.5 million.

However, now no longer with the Timberwolves, Russell is deciding to unload his Minnesota mansion. Earlier this year, the Lakers guard listed the mansion in the market with an asking price of just a hair below $4 million.

Here are some photos of D'Angelo Russell's $4 million mansion in Wayzata.

Photos courtesy of: REALTOR

Originally constructed in 2005, the home went through renovations in 2021. The next year, Architectural Digest featured it in a photo shoot. Russell's former home sits on 1.1 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 6,313 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The Wayzata mansion seems like it was the perfect place for Russell to rest away from the hustle and bustle of the NBA season. It features a game room equipped with a pool table and a wet bar. Beside it is a half basketball court filled with references to the Lakers star. Furthermore, inside the house, there's also a room for a golf simulator, an indoor jacuzzi, a vending machine, an elevator, a spacious living room with a fireplace, an office, a dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and much more.

While there are plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, the mansion further feels like a paradise once you step outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, and plenty of green spaces ideal for farming or gardening.

Russell is considered to be a borderline All-Star. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Lakers guard can still rake in a good amount of money from NBA contracts. Russell has a net worth of around $25 million, which has remained steady for the last few years.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on D'Angelo Russell's $4 million mansion in Wayzata.