Just looking at Dennis Quaid's acting resume, one can easily tell that he is one of the most seasoned actors in Hollywood today. Quaid has starred in various films, including The Day After Tomorrow, Far from Heaven, Frequency, Innerspace, and many more. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

Given Quaid's accomplishments in entertainment, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dennis Quaid's $7.4 million former apartment in the Upper East Side of New York City.

In 1997, Quaid starred in a pair of movies including Gang Related and Switchback. The Day After Tomorrow star also bought an Upper East Side apartment. The property purchase made Quaid shell out $3.1 million. It seems like the said home also housed then power married couple Quaid and Meg Ryan and their son, Jack Quaid.

However, after around four years, Ryan and Quaid would go their separate ways. The couple also sold the apartment for $6.75 million.

However, fast forward to 2023, the apartment has found its way back onto the market. This time around, Upper East Side property is available for $7.4 million. The new owner should also be obligated to pay $9,600 on a monthly basis for maintenance charges.

Here are some photos of Dennis Quaid's $7.4 million apartment in New York.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally constructed in 1925 as part of a 14-story building, several changes has been made to the home ever since. The apartment encompasses 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes a trio of bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Quaid's former apartment features an entrance that turned into a mini gallery, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a classy kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances that shares the same place as a breakfast nook, a decent dining room, a home office with a built-in library, a laundry room, and a main bedroom with its own closet and sleek bathroom.

Unfortunately, Quaid's apartment doesn't include any outdoor space. As a result, all of its features are in the property's interior.

Quaid has had several performances on the big screens. As a result, it isn't surprising that he could afford to live in an apartment like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Quaid has a net worth of around $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dennis Quaid's $7.4 million apartment in New York.