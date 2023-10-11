Diane Sawyer is a veteran news anchor who has worked for ABC and CBS News. She is a Daytime Emmy Award-winner who is known for riveting interviews with celebrities, such as when Sawyer interviewed Jeremy Renner after he was run over by a snowplow.

Given Sawyer's seasoned career as a news anchor, have you ever wondered how a news anchor like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Diane Sawyer's $24 million beach house in Vineyard Haven, Mass.

Back in 1995, Sawyer was able to interview the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. During the same year, she also purchased the Vineyard Haven beach house. For the property purchase, the veteran news anchor shelled out $5.3 million.

But fast forward to 2023, Sawyer has decided to let go of the property. In fact, she listed the beach house with an asking price of $24 million. If Sawyer successfully sells the home, the Daytime Emmy Award-winner would gain a huge profit.

Here are some photos of Diane Sawyer's $24 million beach house in Vineyard Haven.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

Originally constructed in the 1940s, the home sits on a 20-acre beach. Atop the land sits a main house and a couple of guest houses. The home itself encompasses 5,000 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

Sawyer's main home features an open floor plan that includes a spacious living room with a fireplace, an office, and several sitting areas. The main home also includes a primary bedroom with its own balcony.

Given that it is a beach compound, the house includes several outdoor spaces. The house includes a roof deck with a dining area. Furthermore, the backyard features a swimming pool, a sitting area, a full-sized tennis court, a flower-filled garden, and easy access to a white sand beach.

With a home like this, it seemed like the perfect place for Sawyer to get away from a lifestyle that is often in the public's watchful eyes. Although Sawyer will no longer own the home, the news anchor confessed that she cherishes the home for its surplus of memories.

Sawyer is a veteran news anchor who has become a consistent fixture on the television screens. Given her lengthy broadcasting career, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Sawyer has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Diane Sawyer's $24 million beach house in Vineyard Haven.