Do you have $12K a month for rent? Then Djimon Hounsou has a home for you complete with a hot tub with a spectacular view!

After starring in successful films such as Amistad and Blood Diamond, Djimon Hounsou rose to Hollywood fame and became a fixture on the big screens. Since then, he has appeared in other movies including Guardians of the Galaxy, In America, Black Adam and Gran Turismo. He is also a two-time Oscar Award-nominee.

Given Hounsou's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Djimon Hounsou's $2.1 million home in Westchester, Calif.

In 2020, Hounsou appeared in only a single film, which was A Quiet Place Part II. During the same year, Hounsou went real estate shopping by picking up a home in Westchester. The property purchase made the Blood Diamond star shell out $2.1 million.

Fast forward to today, Hounsou is looking to make some extra income by placing the same property in the rental market. In fact, anyone can now live like the Oscar Award-nominated actor. One only needs to cough up $11,750 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Djimon Hounsou's $2.1 million home in Westchester.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1990, Hounsou's home encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

It contains plenty of features fit for a Hollywood star like Hounsou. Some of its highlights include a massive living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a laundry room, an extra room with enough space for an office or a fitness center, and a master bed suite with a walk-in closet and a luxe bath.

While the interior of the home is impressive, the same can be said for the property's outdoor space. The balcony features a hot tub, an outdoor barbecue station, and enough space for a sitting area.

In fact, one can easily enjoy some much-needed fresh air from the balcony. In addition to the home's amenities, the location is also ideal, given that the home is just a stone's throw away from the establishments of Playa Vista.

Hounsou is a respectable actor who has acted alongside some of the seasoned Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pratt, Anthony Hopkins and Matthew McConaughey. As a result, it isn't surprising that Hounsou can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hounsou has a net worth of around $4 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Djimon Hounsou's $2.1 million home in Westchester.