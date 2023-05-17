Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Dwayne Johnson established himself as one of the most electrifying wrestlers in the WWE after winning several championships. But after moving on from his wrestling career, Johnson successfully made the jump to Hollywood starring in several films including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Black Adam, Moana, San Andreas, Baywatch, and many others. He is a three time Kids’ Choice Awards winner and a People’s Choice Awards winner. With Johnson successfully making a name for himself in the WWE and in Hollywood, have you wondered how the wrestler turned actor lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dwayne Johnson’s $27.8 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

During the same year Johnson starred in Red Notice alongside Hollywood sensations Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, the former WWE star rewarded himself by buying a Beverly Park mansion that was once owned by fellow actor Paul Reiser and musician Alex Van Halen. Originally sold for as much as $30 million, Johnson found a way to acquire the property for only $27.8 million.

Originally built in 1993, Johnson’s nearly $28 million mansion encompasses 17,630 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Aside from the main home, the property also includes a 2,500 square foot guest house. Furthermore, the main mansion features a music studio, an elevator, a fitness gym, an indoor swimming pool, a movie theater, a spacious living room, and many others.

Johnson and his family should also have no problems enjoying the outdoors. The property’s backyard includes an outdoor swimming pool, a patio, a tennis court, and plenty of green spaces filled with trees, plants, and grass. With the home’s amenities, the Johnson family shouldn’t feel cramped inside the home.

During his time in the WWE, Johnson was already considered as one of the top talents. As a result, he was already raking in a respectable salary. However, now that he has starred in several successful films, it isn’t a surprise that he can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson has a net worth of around $800 million.

Aside from the $27.8 million Beverly Park mansion, Johnson also previously owned other properties including 15,000 square foot home in Georgia where he took a $2 million loss. Back then, he also owned a Fort Lauderdale estate, which he sold for $4.5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dwayne Johnson’s $27.8 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.